TPM Livewire

NYT: O’Reilly Struck $32M Settlement In January Over Harassment Allegations

PIN-IT
Owen Sweeney / Rex Features
By Published October 21, 2017 1:54 pm

Former top Fox News host Bill O’Reilly, who left the network in April amid accusations of sexual harassment, in January struck a $32 million settlement agreement with a former analyst for Fox News, months before his contract was extended, the New York Times reported on Saturday.

The New York Times reported, citing two unnamed sources briefed on the matter, that O’Reilly made the agreement to settle allegations “of repeated harassment, a nonconsensual sexual relationship and the sending of gay pornography and other sexually explicit material” to the analyst.

Despite the settlement, and others the New York Times reported in April totaled $13 million to five women over the last 15 years, 21st Century Fox extended O’Reilly’s contract in February, according to the report.

21st Century Fox said in a statement to the New York Times that O’Reilly’s settlement with Lis Wiehl, a former legal analyst at Fox News, was a personal matter between the two, and said O’Reilly “was the biggest star in cable TV.”

O’Reilly claimed to the New York Times that he “never mistreated anyone” and claimed he could “prove it.”

Fox News referred TPM’s request for comment to 21st Century Fox, who did not immediately respond.

Read the full report here.

This report has been updated.

ABOUT THE AUTHOR

Esme Cribb
Esme Cribb is a newswriter for TPM in New York City. She can be found on Twitter @emquiry and reached by email at esme@talkingpointsmemo.com.
LIKE US ON FACEBOOK
PIN-IT
ADVERTISEMENT

LiveWire

NYT: O'Reilly Struck $32M Settlement In January Over Harassment Allegations 32 minutes ago

Former top Fox News host Bill O’Reilly, who left the network in April amid accusations of sexual...

Dossier Firm's Lawyers Ask Judge To Block Nunes' Subpoena To Firm's Bank about 2 hours ago

Lawyers representing the firm that assembled a controversial dossier alleging ties between President Donald Trump...

Report: WH Asked Pentagon For List Of Gold Star Families After Trump's Claim about 3 hours ago

The White House on Tuesday asked the Pentagon for the identities and contact information of...

Trump Bashes 'Fake News Media,' Says He'll Release JFK Assassination Files about 4 hours ago

President Donald Trump on Saturday complained about the "Fake News Media" and said he...

Graham Responds To Sanders: 'In America' Debating Generals Appropriate about 22 hours ago

Sen. Lindsey Graham (R-SC) on Friday pushed back against a statement from White House...
ADVERTISEMENT

Most Popular

ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Editor & Publisher
Josh Marshall
Managing Editor
David Kurtz
Senior Editor
Catherine Thompson
News Editor
David Taintor
Investigations Desk
Sam Thielman
Tierney Sneed
Senior Political Correspondent
Cameron Joseph
Reporters
Allegra Kirkland
Alice Ollstein
Newswriters
Esme Cribb
Nichole Lafond
Caitlin Mac Neal
Matt Shuham
Editor-at-Large
John B. Judis
Front Page Editor
Summer Concepcion
Social Media Editor
Cristina Cabrera
General Manager & General Counsel
Millet Israeli
Executive Publisher
Joe Ragazzo
Director of Product & Creative Development
Derick Dirmaier
Director of Technology
Matthew Wozniak
UX/UI Designer
Christine Frapech
Publishing Fellow
Jackie Wilhelm
@ 2017 TPM Media LLC. All Rights Reserved.