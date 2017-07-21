TPM Livewire

NRA Spokesperson Doesn’t Seem Happy About White House’s Scaramucci Hire

Deputy White House press secretary Sarah Huckabee Sanders speaks to members of the media in the Brady Press Briefing room of the White House in Washington, Friday, July 21, 2017. (AP Photo/Pablo Martinez Monsivais)
Pablo Martinez Monsivais/AP
By Published July 21, 2017 3:30 pm

Cameron Joseph contributed reporting.

Conservative radio host and spokesperson for the National Riffle Association Dana Loesch spoke out against the White House’s hiring of Anthony Scaramucci as director of communications Friday.

In a tweet that has since been deleted, Loesch said she finds it “concerning” that the new hire has a “contrary position on #2A from President Trump,” referring to the Second Amendment.

Loesch pointed to tweets Scaramucci posted in 2012, saying it’s “just common sense to apply more controls,” referring to gun control legislation.

Loesch retweeted a few of his posts from five years ago saying she hoped Scaramucci had “changed your mind on this.”

Loesch is a staunch supporter of the Second Amendment and recently came under fire for a video she narrated for the NRA that some said condoned violence against liberals.

TPM reached out to Loesch’s radio show for comment, but did not receive an immediate response.

ABOUT THE AUTHOR

Nicole Lafond
Nicole Lafond is a news writer for TPM based in New York City. She is also currently earning a master's degree in journalism from Columbia University and previously worked as an education reporter at The News-Gazette in Champaign, Ill. Follow her on Twitter @Nicole_Lafond.
