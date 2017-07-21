NRA Spokesperson Doesn’t Seem Happy About White House’s Scaramucci Hire

Cameron Joseph contributed reporting.

Conservative radio host and spokesperson for the National Riffle Association Dana Loesch spoke out against the White House’s hiring of Anthony Scaramucci as director of communications Friday.

In a tweet that has since been deleted, Loesch said she finds it “concerning” that the new hire has a “contrary position on #2A from President Trump,” referring to the Second Amendment.

Loesch pointed to tweets Scaramucci posted in 2012, saying it’s “just common sense to apply more controls,” referring to gun control legislation.

We (the USA) has 5% of the world's population but 50% of the world's guns. Enough is enough. It is just common sense it apply more controls — Anthony Scaramucci (@Scaramucci) August 6, 2012

Loesch retweeted a few of his posts from five years ago saying she hoped Scaramucci had “changed your mind on this.”

I hope you’ve changed your mind on this. https://t.co/0LYBpqLYag — Dana Loesch (@DLoesch) July 21, 2017

Loesch is a staunch supporter of the Second Amendment and recently came under fire for a video she narrated for the NRA that some said condoned violence against liberals.

TPM reached out to Loesch’s radio show for comment, but did not receive an immediate response.