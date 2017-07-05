TPM Livewire

NPR Tweets Declaration Of Independence, Triggers Outrage

PIN-IT
Anonymous/National Arhives
By Published July 5, 2017 12:29 pm

Continuing its 29-year tradition of broadcasting an annual reading of the Declaration of Independence on July 4, National Public Radio accompanied that broadcast with line-by-line tweets of the founding fathers’ statement Tuesday.

But some Twitter users interpreted the tweets as an attack on President Donald Trump, calling NPR “propaganda” and said the radio station was “calling for a revolution.”

Several of the Twitter users who responded negatively to NPR’s posts deleted their accounts or deleted the tweets, with one user saying he made a “dumb comment,” but questioned whether most Americans would be able to identify the Declaration of Independent if it were read to them.

NPR Spokeswoman Allyssa Pollard said the tweets were shared by thousands of Twitter users and started a “lively discussion” online.

ABOUT THE AUTHOR

Nicole Lafond
Nicole Lafond is a news writer for TPM based in New York City. She is also currently earning a master's degree in journalism from Columbia University and previously worked as an education reporter at The News-Gazette in Champaign, Ill. Follow her on Twitter @Nicole_Lafond.
LIKE US ON FACEBOOK
PIN-IT
ADVERTISEMENT

LiveWire

NPR Tweets Declaration Of Independence, Triggers Outrage 9 seconds ago

Continuing its 29-year tradition of broadcasting an annual reading of the Declaration of Independence...

Donald Trump Jr. Defends Reddit Meme Creator After CNN Report 15 minutes ago

Donald Trump Jr. spent Independence Day weekend going on a tear against CNN for...

GOP Rep. Deletes Posts Suggesting Hillary Clinton As Libyan Ambassador about 1 hours ago

Rep. Dave Brat (R-VA) on Monday blamed a staffer for posting a later-deleted photo on...

Indiana GOP's Request For Obamacare 'Horror Stories' Flooded With ACA Praise about 2 hours ago

The Indiana Republican Party on Monday asked Facebook users to send in their "horror...

After N. Korean Missile Test, Trump Criticizes Months-Old Trade Data about 2 hours ago

President Donald Trump on Wednesday criticized China for its increase in trade with North...
ADVERTISEMENT

Most Popular

ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Editor & Publisher
Josh Marshall
Managing Editor
David Kurtz
Senior Editor
Catherine Thompson
News Editor
David Taintor
Investigations Desk
Sam Thielman
Reporters
Tierney Sneed
Allegra Kirkland
Alice Ollstein
Newswriters
Esme Cribb
Nichole Lafond
Caitlin Mac Neal
Matt Shuham
Editor-at-Large
John B. Judis
Front Page Editor
Summer Concepcion
Social Media Editor
Cristina Cabrera
Publishing Fellow
Annie Rees
General Manager & General Counsel
Millet Israeli
Senior Vice President for Advertising Strategy
Will Johnson
Executive Publisher
Joe Ragazzo
Director of Product & Creative Development
Derick Dirmaier
Director of Technology
Matthew Wozniak
UX/UI Designer
Christine Frapech
Publishing Fellow
Jackie Wilhelm
@ 2017 TPM Media LLC. All Rights Reserved.