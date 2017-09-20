TPM Livewire

Nikki Haley Defends Trump’s Use Of Term ‘Rocket Man’: ‘It Worked’

Published September 20, 2017 8:38 am

United National Ambassador Nikki Haley on Wednesday morning defended President Donald Trump’s decision to refer to North Korean leader Kim Jong Un as “rocket man” in his Tuesday speech before the UN General Assembly.

“It worked,” Haley told ABC’s George Stephanopoulos when asked if it was appropriate for Trump to call Kim “rocket man.”

Haley said it was a way of “getting people to talk about” North Korea.

“Every other international community is now referring to him as ‘rocket man,'” Haley said on ABC’s “Good Morning America.”

In his speech Tuesday, Trump also threatened to “totally destroy North Korea” if diplomatic efforts fail.

Haley said Trump was “being honest” when asked about his decision to issue a threat during his UN speech.

“I know that people and countries don’t want to hear it,” she added. “If you want to talk about who’s been giving the threats, it’s certainly been the Kim regime.”

ABOUT THE AUTHOR

Caitlin MacNeal
Caitlin MacNeal is a News Writer based in Washington, D.C. Before joining TPM, Caitlin interned and wrote for the Huffington Post, the Sunlight Foundation and Slate. She is a graduate of Georgetown University.
