Gingrich: Kathy Griffin, ‘Julius Caesar’ Play ‘Set The Tone’ For Russia Probe

Newt Gingrich said Monday that comedian Kathy Griffin’s controversial photo shoot and Shakespeare in the Park’s production of “Julius Caesar” had “set the tone” for what he considers a biased special counsel team currently investigating potential collusion between the Trump campaign and Russia.

Gingrich, a staunch Trump ally, appeared on “Good Morning America” with George Stephanopoulos and cited the photo shoot and play as he criticized the special counsel team and defended his reversed position on Robert Mueller’s appointment.

“I’m operating in a world where somebody can hold up the bleeding head of the President and someone can assassinate the President in a play and people go ‘Oh, well that’s just politics,’” Gingrich told Stephanopoulos.

“But neither one of those is Robert Mueller,” the anchor pointed out.

“No, but they set the tone,” Gingrich responded.

The former House speaker had previously praised Mueller as a “superb choice” in May when news broke of his appointment but backtracked on Tuesday, tweeting “Republicans are delusional if they think the special counsel is going to be fair.”

Republicans are delusional if they think the special counsel is going to be fair. Look who he is hiring.check fec reports. Time to rethink. — Newt Gingrich (@newtgingrich) June 12, 2017

Watch Gingrich’s exchange with Stephanopoulos below: