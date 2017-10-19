TPM Livewire

GOP Rep. Tiberi Announces Resignation

PIN-IT
Bill Clark/CQPHO
By Published October 19, 2017 9:30 am

Rep. Pat Tiberi (R-OH), a member of the House Ways and Means Committee, announced his resignation from Congress on Thursday.

“Today, it is with a humble and thankful heart that I announce I will not be seeking reelection,” Tiberi said in a statement. “While I have not yet determined a final resignation date, I will be leaving Congress by January 31, 2018.”

“I have been presented with an opportunity to lead the Ohio Business Roundtable that will allow me to continue to work on public policy issues impacting Ohioans while also spending more time with my family,” he added.

The New York Times first reported Wednesday that Tiberi was expected to resign.

The Times noted that Tiberi’s resignation was yet another sign of increasing frustration among Republicans in the congressional majority.

Tiberi joins a growing list of incumbent Republicans not running for reelection in 2018. In the House: Reps. Charlie Dent (R-PA), Dave Reichert (R-WA), Ileana Ros-Lehtinen (R-FL), Dave Trott (R-MI), John J. Duncan Jr. (R-TN), Lynn Jenkins (R-KS), Sam Johnson (R-TX) and Tim Murphy (R-PA). Sen. Bob Corker (R-TN) announced in September that he would not seek reelection in 2018.

A little over a month ago, the congressman was named the chair of the newly-minted “Republican Main Street Caucus,” dedicated to “governing” and “getting things done,” USA Today reported at the time.

Read Tiberi’s full statement below:

“It has been the most remarkable honor of my life to serve the people of the 12th District. As the son of Italian immigrants, I am forever grateful for the opportunity my parents gave me by coming to America and raising our family in Ohio. It was because of their pursuit of the American Dream that made it possible for me to serve 17 years in the halls of Congress representing my home. This truly is the greatest country in the world.

“Today, it is with a humble and thankful heart that I announce I will not be seeking reelection. While I have not yet determined a final resignation date, I will be leaving Congress by January 31, 2018. I have been presented with an opportunity to lead the Ohio Business Roundtable that will allow me to continue to work on public policy issues impacting Ohioans while also spending more time with my family. Leaving Congress is not a decision I take lightly but after a lot of consideration, it is the best one for me, my wife, Denice, and our four wonderful daughters.

“Over the years, I’ve met and worked with so many amazing people, including constituents from all walks of life and my colleagues from across the country. I’ve also had the best staff behind me throughout my entire career. We have helped thousands of constituents with problems they have had with the federal government and fought for solutions to improve the lives of Americans everywhere. I am proud of my team’s work and everything that we have accomplished together.

“In Congress, nothing is possible without the support of the people we represent. To the people of Ohio’s 12th District, I will always be appreciative of the years you’ve allowed me to serve. Thank you.”

This post has been updated.

ABOUT THE AUTHOR

Matt Shuham
Matt Shuham is a news writer for TPM. He was previously assistant editor of The National Memo and managing editor of the Harvard Political Review. He is available by email at mshuham@talkingpointsmemo.com and on Twitter @mattshuham.
LIKE US ON FACEBOOK
PIN-IT
ADVERTISEMENT

LiveWire

Cassidy: We 'Hope' Communication Can Be 'Better’ With Families Of The Fallen 43 minutes ago

Sen. Bill Cassidy (R-LA) said he thinks he and President Trump “communicate differently” and...

GOP Rep. Tiberi Announces Resignation 50 minutes ago

Rep. Pat Tiberi (R-OH), a member of the House Ways and Means Committee, announced...

Gowdy Threatens To Subpoena Agencies That Didn't Turn Over Travel Records about 1 hours ago

In a Tuesday letter, House Oversight Committee Chair Trey Gowdy (R-SC) and Ranking Member...

Trump: Fake News Is Even Worse Than Recent Poll Shows! about 2 hours ago

President Donald Trump believes a new poll showing that nearly half of Americans believe...

WH Reportedly Drafted Statement On Niger Attack But Never Released It about 3 hours ago

Staff with the National Security Council wrote a statement for President Donald Trump addressing...
ADVERTISEMENT

Most Popular

ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Editor & Publisher
Josh Marshall
Managing Editor
David Kurtz
Senior Editor
Catherine Thompson
News Editor
David Taintor
Investigations Desk
Sam Thielman
Tierney Sneed
Senior Political Correspondent
Cameron Joseph
Reporters
Allegra Kirkland
Alice Ollstein
Newswriters
Esme Cribb
Nichole Lafond
Caitlin Mac Neal
Matt Shuham
Editor-at-Large
John B. Judis
Front Page Editor
Summer Concepcion
Social Media Editor
Cristina Cabrera
General Manager & General Counsel
Millet Israeli
Executive Publisher
Joe Ragazzo
Director of Product & Creative Development
Derick Dirmaier
Director of Technology
Matthew Wozniak
UX/UI Designer
Christine Frapech
Publishing Fellow
Jackie Wilhelm
@ 2017 TPM Media LLC. All Rights Reserved.