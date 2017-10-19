GOP Rep. Tiberi Announces Resignation

Rep. Pat Tiberi (R-OH), a member of the House Ways and Means Committee, announced his resignation from Congress on Thursday.

“Today, it is with a humble and thankful heart that I announce I will not be seeking reelection,” Tiberi said in a statement. “While I have not yet determined a final resignation date, I will be leaving Congress by January 31, 2018.”

“I have been presented with an opportunity to lead the Ohio Business Roundtable that will allow me to continue to work on public policy issues impacting Ohioans while also spending more time with my family,” he added.

The New York Times first reported Wednesday that Tiberi was expected to resign.

The Times noted that Tiberi’s resignation was yet another sign of increasing frustration among Republicans in the congressional majority.

Tiberi joins a growing list of incumbent Republicans not running for reelection in 2018. In the House: Reps. Charlie Dent (R-PA), Dave Reichert (R-WA), Ileana Ros-Lehtinen (R-FL), Dave Trott (R-MI), John J. Duncan Jr. (R-TN), Lynn Jenkins (R-KS), Sam Johnson (R-TX) and Tim Murphy (R-PA). Sen. Bob Corker (R-TN) announced in September that he would not seek reelection in 2018.

A little over a month ago, the congressman was named the chair of the newly-minted “Republican Main Street Caucus,” dedicated to “governing” and “getting things done,” USA Today reported at the time.

Read Tiberi’s full statement below:

“It has been the most remarkable honor of my life to serve the people of the 12th District. As the son of Italian immigrants, I am forever grateful for the opportunity my parents gave me by coming to America and raising our family in Ohio. It was because of their pursuit of the American Dream that made it possible for me to serve 17 years in the halls of Congress representing my home. This truly is the greatest country in the world. “Today, it is with a humble and thankful heart that I announce I will not be seeking reelection. While I have not yet determined a final resignation date, I will be leaving Congress by January 31, 2018. I have been presented with an opportunity to lead the Ohio Business Roundtable that will allow me to continue to work on public policy issues impacting Ohioans while also spending more time with my family. Leaving Congress is not a decision I take lightly but after a lot of consideration, it is the best one for me, my wife, Denice, and our four wonderful daughters. “Over the years, I’ve met and worked with so many amazing people, including constituents from all walks of life and my colleagues from across the country. I’ve also had the best staff behind me throughout my entire career. We have helped thousands of constituents with problems they have had with the federal government and fought for solutions to improve the lives of Americans everywhere. I am proud of my team’s work and everything that we have accomplished together. “In Congress, nothing is possible without the support of the people we represent. To the people of Ohio’s 12th District, I will always be appreciative of the years you’ve allowed me to serve. Thank you.”

This post has been updated.