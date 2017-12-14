TPM Livewire

Longtime NYT Publisher Sulzberger Jr. Announces He Will Pass Job To His Son

Published December 14, 2017 11:58 am

The Times, it is a’changing.

Arthur Ochs Sulzberger Jr., who has been the publisher of the New York Times since 1992, on Thursday announced that his son will take over the job in the new year.

The New York Times reported that Arthur Gregg Sulzberger, referred to by his father as “A.G.” in a note announcing his succession, will take over his father’s job 14 months after he was named deputy publisher of the newspaper. The company also announced Sulzberger Jr.’s retirement in a statement.

“This isn’t a goodbye,” Sulzberger Jr., who will stay on as chairman of the company, said in a note to New York Times staff on Thursday. “But, beginning in the new year, the grand ship that is The Times will be A. G.’s to steer.”

According to the New York Times, the younger Sulzberger will be the sixth member of his family to serve as publisher of the newspaper.

Sulzberger’s succession of his father will come amid turmoil in the news industry as other newsrooms seek to unionize, undergo new rounds of layoffs, shut down entirely or seek to become employee-owned and member-funded.

President Donald Trump’s election made its own set of waves in the media, and little has changed a month before the first anniversary of Trump’s inauguration. Trump has spent much of his first year in office attacking the media as “fake news” while praising his favorite news sources.

Ironically, though Trump prefers to deride the New York Times as “failing,” the company experienced record subscription growth in the months after his election.

Esme Cribb

Esme Cribb

