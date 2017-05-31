NYT Eliminates Public Editor Position, To Be Replaced By Reader Feedback

The publisher of the New York Times announced Wednesday that the paper was eliminating its public editor position, a role currently held by Liz Spayd.

“The responsibility of the public editor – to serve as the reader’s representative – has outgrown that one office,” Arthur Sulzberger Jr. wrote in a memo to colleagues, which was obtained by TPM. “Our business requires that we must all seek to hold ourselves accountable to our readers. When our audience has questions or concerns, whether about current events or our coverage decisions, we must answer them ourselves.”

Many papers over the years have fazed out public editors, ombudsman and other positions meant to hold publications accountable on readers’ behalf.

Sulzberger outlined a mélange of new and existing measures to fill the void, including “dramatically expanding our commenting platform” to more articles (only 10 percent of articles are currently open to commenting, the memo said); engaging with readers on social media; publishing “behind-the-scenes dispatches describing the reporting process;” and the creation of a “Reader Center,” which Sulzberger described as “the central hub from which we engage readers about our journalism” in which “the work will be shared by all of us.”

Spayd has faced harsh criticism during her short stint in the role, including from the Times’ own executive editor, Dean Baquet.

Margaret Sullivan, who held the position before Spayd, wrote on Twitter Wednesday that she wasn’t surprised at the Sulzberger’s decision.

1. I can't say I'm surprised to see NYT ending public editor position, especially in a time of newsroom cost-cutting and position-trimming. — Margaret Sullivan (@Sulliview) May 31, 2017

2. A lot of news organizations have eliminated the ombudsman position, including my current employer, @washingtonpost, a few years ago. — Margaret Sullivan (@Sulliview) May 31, 2017

3. The one thing an ombud or public editor can almost always do is hold feet to the fire, and get a real answer out of management. — Margaret Sullivan (@Sulliview) May 31, 2017

4. The role, by definition, is a burr under the saddle for the powers that be. — Margaret Sullivan (@Sulliview) May 31, 2017

5. I did feel, while doing it for almost four years, that I served an important purpose for the readership — and for The Times itself. -30- — Margaret Sullivan (@Sulliview) May 31, 2017

Read Sulzberger’s full memo announcing the change below: