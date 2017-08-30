TPM Livewire

NYT: Cohen ‘Vehemently’ Denies Trump Dossier Allegations About Himself

PIN-IT
Michael Cohen, an attorney for Donald Trump, arrives in Trump Tower, in New York, Friday, Dec. 16, 2016. (AP Photo/Richard Drew)
Richard Drew/AP
By Published August 30, 2017 6:34 pm

President Donald Trump’s longtime personal attorney and friend Michael Cohen “vehemently” denied to Congress allegations regarding himself in a dossier alleging ties between Trump and Russia, the New York Times reported Wednesday evening.

The New York Times reported that in an eight-page letter to the House Intelligence Committee, Cohen’s lawyer Stephen M. Ryan claimed allegations in the dossier regarding Cohen “are false and remain wholly unsubstantiated.”

“Mr. Cohen vehemently denies the claims made in the dossier about him,” Ryan wrote, according to the report. “We have not uncovered a single document that would in any way corroborate the dossier’s allegations regarding Mr. Cohen, nor do we believe that any such document exists.”

According to the New York Times, Cohen denied that he had ever traveled to Prague, and said he was “not aware of any impropriety related to Mr. Trump’s ‘relationship’ with Russia, nor is he aware of Mr. Trump having an improper political relationship with officials of the Russian Federation.”

The Kremlin on Wednesday confirmed that Cohen reached out during the 2016 election for help with a stalled Trump-branded business project in Russia.

Cohen blamed Felix Sater, his friend and another longtime Trump associate, for pushing him to reach out. Sater in 2015 predicted that Russian President Vladimir Putin would help Trump win the election and bragged of his connections to the Russian leader.

The dossier Cohen addressed, which BuzzFeed published in January, remains largely unsubstantiated, but CNN reported in February that unnamed U.S. intelligence sources had corroborated some communications the document detailed.

CNN also reported in April that the FBI used the dossier as part of its justification to obtain approval from the Foreign Intelligence Surveillance Court to monitor the communications of Carter Page, a former adviser to Trump’s campaign.

ABOUT THE AUTHOR

Esme Cribb
Esme Cribb is a newswriter for TPM in New York City. She can be found on Twitter @emquiry and reached by email at esme@talkingpointsmemo.com.
LIKE US ON FACEBOOK
PIN-IT
ADVERTISEMENT

LiveWire

NYT: Cohen 'Vehemently' Denies Trump Dossier Allegations About Himself 4 seconds ago

President Donald Trump’s longtime personal attorney and friend Michael Cohen "vehemently" denied to Congress...

UNC Latest School To Reject Richard Spencer Visit Out Of Safety Concerns about 2 hours ago

University of North Carolina-Chapel Hill on Wednesday became the latest school to turn down...

Trump Targets McCaskill: 'Vote Her Out' If She Doesn't Slash Corporate Taxes about 3 hours ago

President Donald Trump on Wednesday told Missourians to vote Sen. Claire McCaskill (D-MO) out...

Texas GOP Rep. ‘Absolutely Trapped’ In Home Due To Flooding about 4 hours ago

Rep. Brian Babin (R-TX), who represents the state’s 36th Congressional District, revealed during a phone...

House Freedom Caucus Chair: We'd Back Funding Bill Without Wall Funding about 5 hours ago

Rep. Mark Meadows (R-NC), the leader of the hardline conservative House Freedom Caucus, said in an...
ADVERTISEMENT

Most Popular

ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Editor & Publisher
Josh Marshall
Managing Editor
David Kurtz
Senior Editor
Catherine Thompson
News Editor
David Taintor
Investigations Desk
Sam Thielman
Tierney Sneed
Senior Political Correspondent
Cameron Joseph
Reporters
Allegra Kirkland
Alice Ollstein
Newswriters
Esme Cribb
Nichole Lafond
Caitlin Mac Neal
Matt Shuham
Editor-at-Large
John B. Judis
Front Page Editor
Summer Concepcion
Social Media Editor
Cristina Cabrera
General Manager & General Counsel
Millet Israeli
Executive Publisher
Joe Ragazzo
Director of Product & Creative Development
Derick Dirmaier
Director of Technology
Matthew Wozniak
UX/UI Designer
Christine Frapech
Publishing Fellow
Jackie Wilhelm
@ 2017 TPM Media LLC. All Rights Reserved.