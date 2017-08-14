NY Post: Trump ‘Badly Missed The Mark’ With Lukewarm Charlottesville Response

One of President Donald Trump’s favorite news sources on Sunday took a stronger stance than he did, and condemned Trump’s own milquetoast remarks on a white nationalist rally in Charlottesville, Virginia, where one person died after a car plowed into a crowd of counter-protesters.

In an editorial titled “Trump badly missed the mark on Charlottesville,” the editorial board of the New York Post called for Trump to “find the right words.”

Trump on Saturday failed to address the hate groups at the rally, instead condemning “hatred, bigotry and violence on many sides — on many sides.”

“Really: That was it,” the editorial board wrote. “Yet ‘many sides’ didn’t drive a car into a crowd, an evident act of terrorism that killed Heather Heyer, 32, and hospitalized many more.”

The editorial board said the President shouldn’t have a difficult time summoning “a few Trumpian terms like ‘losers’ and ‘really, really bad people’ to describe the hundreds of neo-Nazis, Klansmen, white supremacists and the like who descended on the college town — not after one of them has killed an innocent.”

It also cited National Security Adviser H.R. McMaster’s claim Sunday that it was “clear” in Trump’s mind that “we cannot tolerate obviously that bigotry, that hatred that is rooted in ignorance.”

“If it’s clear in the president’s mind, he needs to make it clear in his own words, too,” the board wrote. “You don’t have to be any kind of radical to be anti-Nazi.”