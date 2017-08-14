TPM Livewire

NY Post: Trump ‘Badly Missed The Mark’ With Lukewarm Charlottesville Response

PIN-IT
President Donald Trump speak to members of the media regarding the on going situation in Charlottesville, Va., Saturday, Aug. 12, 2017 at Trump National Golf Club in Bedminister, N.J. (AP Photo/Pablo Martinez Monsivais)
Pablo Martinez Monsivais/AP
By Published August 14, 2017 10:28 am

One of President Donald Trump’s favorite news sources on Sunday took a stronger stance than he did, and condemned Trump’s own milquetoast remarks on a white nationalist rally in Charlottesville, Virginia, where one person died after a car plowed into a crowd of counter-protesters.

In an editorial titled “Trump badly missed the mark on Charlottesville,” the editorial board of the New York Post called for Trump to “find the right words.”

Trump on Saturday failed to address the hate groups at the rally, instead condemning “hatred, bigotry and violence on many sides — on many sides.”

“Really: That was it,” the editorial board wrote. “Yet ‘many sides’ didn’t drive a car into a crowd, an evident act of terrorism that killed Heather Heyer, 32, and hospitalized many more.”

The editorial board said the President shouldn’t have a difficult time summoning “a few Trumpian terms like ‘losers’ and ‘really, really bad people’ to describe the hundreds of neo-Nazis, Klansmen, white supremacists and the like who descended on the college town — not after one of them has killed an innocent.”

It also cited National Security Adviser H.R. McMaster’s claim Sunday that it was “clear” in Trump’s mind that “we cannot tolerate obviously that bigotry, that hatred that is rooted in ignorance.”

“If it’s clear in the president’s mind, he needs to make it clear in his own words, too,” the board wrote. “You don’t have to be any kind of radical to be anti-Nazi.”

ABOUT THE AUTHOR

Esme Cribb
Esme Cribb is a newswriter for TPM in New York City. She can be found on Twitter @emquiry and reached by email at esme@talkingpointsmemo.com.
LIKE US ON FACEBOOK
PIN-IT
ADVERTISEMENT

LiveWire

NY Post: Trump 'Badly Missed The Mark' With Lukewarm Charlottesville Response 9 seconds ago

One of President Donald Trump's favorite news sources on Sunday took a stronger stance...

Sessions: Charlottesville Attack Meets Definition of Domestic Terrorism 34 minutes ago

Attorney General Jeff Sessions said the violent attack Saturday in Charlottesville, Virginia, in which a...

Trump Adds Meeting With Sessions, FBI Director Wray On Charlottesville 39 minutes ago

The White House added a meeting regarding the events in Charlottesville, Virginia to President...

Trump Lashes Out At Merck CEO For Quitting Presidential Panel 44 minutes ago

Merck CEO Kenneth Frazier on Monday announced that he would leave the White House's manufacturing...

Illinois Senate Adopts Resolution Labeling Neo-Nazi Groups As Terrorists about 1 hours ago

In response to violence at a white supremacists rally in Charlottesville, Va. Saturday --...
ADVERTISEMENT

Most Popular

ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Editor & Publisher
Josh Marshall
Managing Editor
David Kurtz
Senior Editor
Catherine Thompson
News Editor
David Taintor
Investigations Desk
Sam Thielman
Tierney Sneed
Senior Political Correspondent
Cameron Joseph
Reporters
Allegra Kirkland
Alice Ollstein
Newswriters
Esme Cribb
Nichole Lafond
Caitlin Mac Neal
Matt Shuham
Editor-at-Large
John B. Judis
Front Page Editor
Summer Concepcion
Social Media Editor
Cristina Cabrera
General Manager & General Counsel
Millet Israeli
Executive Publisher
Joe Ragazzo
Director of Product & Creative Development
Derick Dirmaier
Director of Technology
Matthew Wozniak
UX/UI Designer
Christine Frapech
Publishing Fellow
Jackie Wilhelm
@ 2017 TPM Media LLC. All Rights Reserved.