New Conyers Accuser: He Regularly Touched Female Staffers Inappropriately

FILE -- In this file photo from Tuesday, Feb. 14, 2017, Rep. John Conyers, D-Mich., center, flanked by Rep. Richard Neal, D-Mass., left, and Rep. Elijah Cummings, D-Md., says they want an investigation into President Donald Trump's relationship with Russia, on Capitol Hill in Washington. Top House Democrat Nancy Pelosi said today, Thursday, Nov. 30, 2017, that Rep. Conyers, should resign in the face of multiple accusations of sexual misconduct, calling them serious, disappointing and very credible. (AP Photo/J. Scott Applewhite, file)
By Published December 5, 2017 7:19 am

Another woman came forward on Monday to accuse Rep. John Conyers (D-MI) of sexual misconduct, alleging that the congressman inappropriately touched several female staffers and regularly undressed in front of female staff.

Attorney Lisa Bloom released an affidavit from former Conyers staffer Elisa Grubbs on Twitter Monday night. Grubbs said she witnessed Conyers “touching and stroking the legs and buttocks of Marion Brown and other female staffers on multiple occasions.” Brown accused Conyers of firing her for refusing his sexual advances and alleged that the congressman touched her inappropriately and asked her to satisfy him sexually in a Chicago hotel room in 2005.

Grubbs said in the affidavit that she overheard Conyers invite Brown to his hotel room in Chicago in 2005 and said that when she saw Brown afterward, Brown was “visibly shaken and upset” and said that the congressman tried to have sex with her.

Grubbs also said that Conyers “slid his hand up my skirt and rubbed my thighs” and once came out of the bathroom in his home completely naked while he knew Grubbs was there. Grubbs is Brown’s cousin, and Conyers would call them “Big Leg Cousins,” Grubbs alleged in the affidavit.

She said that it was common to witness Conyers rubbing the thighs and buttocks of female staffers and that he “regularly undressed in front of female office staff.”

Grubbs said that she complained to two senior staffers about Conyers’ behavior but that no action was ever taken.

Conyers faces allegations of sexual misconduct from several women, but has so far resisted calls from leaders in his own party to resign.

ABOUT THE AUTHOR

Caitlin MacNeal
Caitlin MacNeal is a News Writer based in Washington, D.C. Before joining TPM, Caitlin interned and wrote for the Huffington Post, the Sunlight Foundation and Slate. She is a graduate of Georgetown University.
