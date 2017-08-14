TPM Livewire

Neo-Nazi Site’s Web Host Gives It 24 Hours To Move

By Published August 14, 2017 10:50 am

GoDaddy gave The Daily Stormer 24 hours to move its domain elsewhere after the extremist site violated the web host’s terms of service by posting an article disparaging the woman who was killed while protesting a white supremacist rally in Charlottesville, Virginia over the weekend.

GoDaddy posted on Twitter Sunday that it had informed the neo-Nazi website that it had a day to move to another provider.

The Daily Stormer posted an article about Heather Heyer, who was killed Saturday when a white nationalist rally turned violent. The article denigrated her for her physical appearance and for having what the website said were anti-white male views, Reuters reported. One person was killed and more than a dozen were injured when a white nationalist allegedly drove his car into a crowd of counter-protesters Saturday.

The Daily Stormer claimed on Monday that its site had been hacked by the group Anonymous. The group denied any involvement, tweeting they have “no confirmation” that Anonymous was involved and saying it looked like a “stunt” by The Daily Stormer that may be having “issues finding a new host.”

ABOUT THE AUTHOR

Nicole Lafond
Nicole Lafond is a news writer for TPM based in New York City. She is also currently earning a master's degree in journalism from Columbia University and previously worked as an education reporter at The News-Gazette in Champaign, Ill. Follow her on Twitter @Nicole_Lafond.
