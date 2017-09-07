TPM Livewire

North Dakota GOP Rep: I ‘Gasped’ When I Heard About Trump Siding With Dems

PIN-IT
U.S. Rep., Kevin Cramer, R-ND, right, talks about being one of the first to endorse Republican presidential candidate Donald Trump, as Trump meets with some of the 22 delegates from North Dakota to the Republican National Convention, who are the core of delegates that elevated Trump over the 1237 needed for the GOP's presidential nomination, Thursday, May 26, 2016, in Bismarck, N.D. (AP Photo/Charles Rex Arbogast)
Charles Rex Arbogast/AP
By Published September 7, 2017 7:25 am

President Donald Trump’s move to side with Democrats on their plan to tie aid for Hurricane Harvey to a three-month debt limit increase has stunned many congressional Republicans, from members of the party’s leadership who sat in on the meeting to GOP representatives who were pushing for at least a 12-month increase.

Rep. Kevin Cramer (R-ND) said he “gasped” when he heard the news and had to seek clarification before he believed the President had sided with Sen. Chuck Schumer (D-NY) and Rep. Nancy Pelosi (D-CA) over GOP leadership.

“I will tell you that I gasped when I heard it. In fact, I sought clarification when the President told us before the flight — I sought clarification to make sure I understood that applied to the debt ceiling and the CR (continuing resolution), and not just the CR,” he said. “When we received that confirmation, I said, ‘Wow.’ I was at a dinner last night where that was not in anybody’s dream.”

Despite being sidelined by the President’s move, Cramer — who made the comments on board Air Force One Wednesday evening on his way back from his visit to his home state with the President — said he trusts Trump.

“For me personally, I trust the President’s negotiating ability. I think he felt this was the best deal he could get,” he said. “The speaker and the leader felt the same, or they wouldn’t have agreed to it. Now it’s going to be a tough sell in our conference, there is no question about it.”

He said he “gasped” because he’d had “enough conversations with members over the last couple of days to know they wanted to go at least outside of next November.”

“Voting to raise the debt ceiling more than once in an election cycle is too many and once is about one too many,” he told reporters.

ABOUT THE AUTHOR

Nicole Lafond
Nicole Lafond is a news writer for TPM based in New York City. She is also currently earning a master's degree in journalism from Columbia University and previously worked as an education reporter at The News-Gazette in Champaign, Ill. Follow her on Twitter @Nicole_Lafond.
LIKE US ON FACEBOOK
PIN-IT
ADVERTISEMENT

LiveWire

North Dakota GOP Rep: I ‘Gasped’ When I Heard About Trump Siding With Dems 3 minutes ago

President Donald Trump’s move to side with Democrats on their plan to tie aid...

Cohn's Chances Of Becoming Fed Chair Reportedly Fell With C'Ville Remarks 18 minutes ago

Gary Cohn, President Donald Trump's top economic adviser, was in the running to become...

Not So Fast: McCain Says He Wants To See Final Draft Of Graham-Cassidy Plan about 13 hours ago

Sen. John McCain (R-AZ) on Wednesday said he wants to see the final draft...

Trump In North Dakota: 'Believe Me, You're Better Off' Than Harvey-Hit Texas about 14 hours ago

President Donald Trump on Wednesday assured North Dakotans that they are "better off" than Texans caught in...

White House Names Charities Receiving Trumps' Hurricane Harvey Donations about 14 hours ago

The White House on Wednesday listed 12 organizations to which President Donald Trump and first...
ADVERTISEMENT

Most Popular

ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Editor & Publisher
Josh Marshall
Managing Editor
David Kurtz
Senior Editor
Catherine Thompson
News Editor
David Taintor
Investigations Desk
Sam Thielman
Tierney Sneed
Senior Political Correspondent
Cameron Joseph
Reporters
Allegra Kirkland
Alice Ollstein
Newswriters
Esme Cribb
Nichole Lafond
Caitlin Mac Neal
Matt Shuham
Editor-at-Large
John B. Judis
Front Page Editor
Summer Concepcion
Social Media Editor
Cristina Cabrera
General Manager & General Counsel
Millet Israeli
Executive Publisher
Joe Ragazzo
Director of Product & Creative Development
Derick Dirmaier
Director of Technology
Matthew Wozniak
UX/UI Designer
Christine Frapech
Publishing Fellow
Jackie Wilhelm
@ 2017 TPM Media LLC. All Rights Reserved.