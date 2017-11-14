TPM Livewire

NBC News Axes Senior Exec Over Allegations Of Misconduct

Mary Altaffer/AP
By Published November 14, 2017 3:09 pm

NBC News has dismissed one of its top newsroom executives after more than one woman came forward alleging inappropriate conduct, according to an NBC statement shared with TPM.

“We have recently learned that Matt Zimmerman engaged in inappropriate conduct with more than one woman at NBC Universal, which violated company policy. As a result he has been dismissed,” the statement said.

Zimmerman worked at NBC for 13 years and served as the senior vice president of booking, news and entertainment since 2014, a role that would have put him in a position of power within the newsroom, according to TVNewser.

Zimmerman is just the latest high level or prominent member of the media to be ousted for sexual misconduct, harassment or inappropriate behavior in the workplace. In recent weeks, former New Republic editor Leon Wieseltier and political journalist Mark Halperin have been axed following allegations against them.

Public sexual harassment and assault allegations have received increased attention after more than 60 women came forward to accuse movie mogul Harvey Weinstein of harassment and assault. 

ABOUT THE AUTHOR

Nicole Lafond
Nicole Lafond is a news writer for TPM based in New York City. She is also currently earning a master's degree in journalism from Columbia University and previously worked as an education reporter at The News-Gazette in Champaign, Ill. Follow her on Twitter @Nicole_Lafond.
