TPM Livewire

NBC News: Trump Floated Idea Of Firing Top US Commander In Afghanistan

PIN-IT
Andrew Harnik/AP
By Published August 2, 2017 6:34 pm

President Donald Trump suggested firing the commander of U.S. forces in Afghanistan during a meeting last month with Secretary of Defense James Mattis and Chairman of the Joint Chiefs of Staff Gen. Joseph Dunford, NBC News reported late Wednesday.

During a meeting on July 19, Trump repeatedly suggested that Mattis and Dunford replace top U.S. commander in Afghanistan Gen. John Nicholson, NBC News reported, citing unnamed senior administration officials.

Mattis pushed back, defending Nicholson, an unnamed official told NBC News.

Vice President Mike Pence, Secretary of State Rex Tillerson, Chief White House strategist Steve Bannon, Trump’s son-in-law and senior adviser Jared Kushner, national security adviser H.R. McMaster and then chief-of-staff Reince Priebus also attended the meeting, per the report.

Trump also complained about the conflict’s lack of progress and NATO allies, and criticized advisers in the room including Mattis, according to NBC News.

“We aren’t winning,” Trump complained, as quoted in the report. “We are losing.”

According to NBC News, Trump has not met Nicholson.

The White House declined to comment to NBC News. National Security Council spokesman Michael Anton told NBC News that “no decision has been made” about Trump’s strategy in the region.

ABOUT THE AUTHOR

Esme Cribb
Esme Cribb is a newswriter for TPM in New York City. She can be found on Twitter @emquiry and reached by email at esme@talkingpointsmemo.com.
LIKE US ON FACEBOOK
PIN-IT
ADVERTISEMENT

LiveWire

NBC News: Trump Floated Idea Of Firing Top US Commander In Afghanistan 53 seconds ago

President Donald Trump suggested firing the commander of U.S. forces in Afghanistan during a...

NSC's Senior Intelligence Director Ezra Cohen-Watnick Fired 47 minutes ago

Ezra Cohen-Watnick, the senior intelligence director for the White House's National Security Council, was...

Sanders Says It's Not 'Appropriate To Lie' But Defends Bogus Trump Claims about 3 hours ago

The White House press secretary Wednesday strongly condemned lying from the briefing room podium...

WH Adviser Stephen Miller Clashes With CNN's Jim Acosta Over Immigration Bill about 3 hours ago

A White House press briefing focused on President Donald Trump's proposed changes to the...

New York To Hand Over Most Voter Data To Bogus 'Election Integrity' Panel about 3 hours ago

The New York Board of Elections decided on Tuesday to hand over most of...
ADVERTISEMENT

Most Popular

ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Editor & Publisher
Josh Marshall
Managing Editor
David Kurtz
Senior Editor
Catherine Thompson
News Editor
David Taintor
Investigations Desk
Sam Thielman
Tierney Sneed
Senior Political Correspondent
Cameron Joseph
Reporters
Allegra Kirkland
Alice Ollstein
Newswriters
Esme Cribb
Nichole Lafond
Caitlin Mac Neal
Matt Shuham
Editor-at-Large
John B. Judis
Front Page Editor
Summer Concepcion
Social Media Editor
Cristina Cabrera
General Manager & General Counsel
Millet Israeli
Executive Publisher
Joe Ragazzo
Director of Product & Creative Development
Derick Dirmaier
Director of Technology
Matthew Wozniak
UX/UI Designer
Christine Frapech
Publishing Fellow
Jackie Wilhelm
@ 2017 TPM Media LLC. All Rights Reserved.