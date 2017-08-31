TPM Livewire

NBC: In Meeting With Russian Lawyer, Manafort Took Notes About ‘Donations’

PIN-IT
Tom Williams/CQPHO
By Published August 31, 2017 2:42 pm

Paul Manafort, President Donald Trump’s former campaign chairman, took notes about “donations” at the now-infamous Trump Tower meeting with a Russian lawyer during the campaign, NBC News reported on Thursday.

Citing two unnamed sources briefed on “evidence,” NBC News reported that Manafort took notes on a smart phone during the meeting with Natalia Veselnitskaya, a lawyer linked to the Kremlin, that Donald Trump, Jr. had arranged after being promised compromising information on Hillary Clinton as part of a Russian government effort to help his father’s campaign.

Manafort’s notes included the word “donations” close to the abbreviation “RNC,” or Republican National Committee, according to the report, which didn’t provide further context.

Rinat Akhmetshin, a Russian-American lobbyist who also attended the meeting, told the Associated Press in July that Veselnitskaya presented Trump Jr. and the other attendees at the meeting with documents detailing what she claimed was a flow of illicit funds to the Democratic National Committee.

NBC News previously had reported that Veselnitskaya thinks she attracted the Trump campaign’s interest because she had “details about a company run by a former U.S. citizen” that she believes “didn’t pay taxes in either Russia or the U.S. and may also have made donations to the D.N.C.”

Special counsel Robert Mueller, who is leading the federal probe into Russian interference in the 2016 election, is looking into Trump Jr.’s meeting with Veselnitskaya, which the President’s son-in-law and senior White House adviser Jared Kushner also attended.

Manafort’s spokesman Jason Maloni told TPM by email that Manafort gave his notes to the Senate Intelligence Committee.

“It is 100 percent false to suggest this meeting included any discussion of donations from Russian sources to either the Trump campaign or the Republican Party,” Maloni said. “This speculation and conjecture is pointless and wrong.”

This post has been updated.

ABOUT THE AUTHOR

Esme Cribb
Esme Cribb is a newswriter for TPM in New York City. She can be found on Twitter @emquiry and reached by email at esme@talkingpointsmemo.com.
LIKE US ON FACEBOOK
PIN-IT
ADVERTISEMENT

LiveWire

White House: 'No Reason To Not Take' Offered Harvey Aid From Canada, Mexico 59 seconds ago

White House homeland security adviser Tom Bossert on Thursday said "there's no reason to...

NBC: In Meeting With Russian Lawyer, Manafort Took Notes About 'Donations' 47 minutes ago

Paul Manafort, President Donald Trump's former campaign chairman, took notes about "donations" at the...

WATCH LIVE: Sarah Huckabee Sanders Delivers Press Briefing At 2:30 PM ET about 1 hours ago

White House press secretary Sarah Huckabee Sanders is scheduled to deliver an on-camera press...

Dem Sen. Asks FBI To Probe Whether Ex-Trump Adviser Broke Anti-Corruption Law about 1 hours ago

In the wake of a report on the potential conflicts of interest investor Carl Icahn...

Pruitt: 'Opportunistic' And 'Misplaced' To Tie Harvey To Climate Change about 2 hours ago

Environmental Protection Agency Administrator Scott Pruitt said earlier this week that it is “opportunistic” and...
ADVERTISEMENT

Most Popular

ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Editor & Publisher
Josh Marshall
Managing Editor
David Kurtz
Senior Editor
Catherine Thompson
News Editor
David Taintor
Investigations Desk
Sam Thielman
Tierney Sneed
Senior Political Correspondent
Cameron Joseph
Reporters
Allegra Kirkland
Alice Ollstein
Newswriters
Esme Cribb
Nichole Lafond
Caitlin Mac Neal
Matt Shuham
Editor-at-Large
John B. Judis
Front Page Editor
Summer Concepcion
Social Media Editor
Cristina Cabrera
General Manager & General Counsel
Millet Israeli
Executive Publisher
Joe Ragazzo
Director of Product & Creative Development
Derick Dirmaier
Director of Technology
Matthew Wozniak
UX/UI Designer
Christine Frapech
Publishing Fellow
Jackie Wilhelm
@ 2017 TPM Media LLC. All Rights Reserved.