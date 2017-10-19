TPM Livewire

NBC News: Longtime DNC Officials Ousted Under Chairman Perez

DNC Chairman Tom Perez speaks at a protest against Trump’s new Muslim travel ban in Lafayette Square outside the White House, Monday, March 6, 2017, in Washington. (AP Photo/Andrew Harnik)
Andrew Harnik/AP
By Published October 19, 2017 11:05 am

Four longtime Democratic National Committee officials have been removed from their posts under the leadership of the committee’s chairman Tom Perez.

The four who were ousted either supported candidates other than Perez for campaign chairman, ran against him or supported former Democratic presidential candidate Sen. Bernie Sanders (I-VT), NBC News reported Thursday morning.

The ousted officials include Ray Buckley, the New Hampshire Democratic chairman who ran against Perez for chairman; as well as Alice Germond, a former party secretary; and Barbra Casbar Siperstein, the first transgender member of the DNC. Both Germond and Casbar Siperstein supported Rep. Keith Ellison (D-MN) for DNC chair.

James Zogby, who backed Sanders in the Democratic primaries and is the president of the Arab American Institute, was removed from his post as the co-chair of the Resolutions Committee and was kicked off the Executive Committee.

Buckley was pushed out of the Executive Committee and DNC Rules Committee, Casbar Siperstein was removed from the Executive Committee and Germond lost her at-large appointment.

NBC also reported that there is an over-representation of former presidential candidate and Secretary of State Hillary Clinton backers on the Rules and Bylaws Committee, which sets the rules for the Democratic presidential primaries. 

A DNC spokesperson did not immediately respond to TPM’s request for comment.

ABOUT THE AUTHOR

Nicole Lafond
Nicole Lafond is a news writer for TPM based in New York City. She is also currently earning a master's degree in journalism from Columbia University and previously worked as an education reporter at The News-Gazette in Champaign, Ill. Follow her on Twitter @Nicole_Lafond.
