‘Access Hollywood’ Host: The Trump Tape Is ‘Very Real’

Following a report in the New York Times that President Donald Trump has privately questioned the authenticity of the infamous “Access Hollywood” tape released last year, “Access Hollywood” host Natalie Morales made a point to tell viewers that the tape is authentic.

“We wanted to clear something up that has been reported across the media landscape,” Morales said Monday.

“Let us make this perfectly clear: The tape is very real,” she continued. “Remember his excuse at the time was ‘locker-room talk.’ He said every one of those words.”

The New York Times reported over the weekend that Trump suggested to a senator earlier this year that the “Access Hollywood” tape, in which Trump bragged about groping women, was fake. Trump made the same suggestion to an adviser recently, per the New York Times.

However, at the time the tape was released, Trump acknowledged that he made the comments and apologized.

Asked about the New York Times report Monday, White House Press Secretary Sarah Huckabee Sanders said that Trump has not “changed his position” on the tape.