TPM Livewire

‘Access Hollywood’ Host: The Trump Tape Is ‘Very Real’

PIN-IT
By Published November 28, 2017 8:55 am

Following a report in the New York Times that President Donald Trump has privately questioned the authenticity of the infamous “Access Hollywood” tape released last year, “Access Hollywood” host Natalie Morales made a point to tell viewers that the tape is authentic.

“We wanted to clear something up that has been reported across the media landscape,” Morales said Monday.

“Let us make this perfectly clear: The tape is very real,” she continued. “Remember his excuse at the time was ‘locker-room talk.’ He said every one of those words.”

The New York Times reported over the weekend that Trump suggested to a senator earlier this year that the “Access Hollywood” tape, in which Trump bragged about groping women, was fake. Trump made the same suggestion to an adviser recently, per the New York Times.

However, at the time the tape was released, Trump acknowledged that he made the comments and apologized.

Asked about the New York Times report Monday, White House Press Secretary Sarah Huckabee Sanders said that Trump has not “changed his position” on the tape.

ABOUT THE AUTHOR

Caitlin MacNeal
Caitlin MacNeal is a News Writer based in Washington, D.C. Before joining TPM, Caitlin interned and wrote for the Huffington Post, the Sunlight Foundation and Slate. She is a graduate of Georgetown University.
LIKE US ON FACEBOOK
PIN-IT
ADVERTISEMENT

LiveWire

Navajo Nation President: Trump's 'Pocahontas' Attack Is An Ethnic Slur about 2 hours ago

Navajo Nation President Russell Begaye on Tuesday said he believed President Donald Trump’s use...

Scaramucci Resigns From Tufts Board After Threatening To Sue Student Paper about 2 hours ago

Former White House communications director Anthony Scaramucci resigned from his position on the advisory...

Schumer, Pelosi Say They Won't Attend 'Show Meeting' With Trump about 2 hours ago

Senate Minority Leader Chuck Schumer (D-NY) and House Minority Leader Nancy Pelosi (D-CA) on...

Federal Judge Says US Military Must Accept Transgender Troops In New Year about 2 hours ago

A federal judge in Washington, D.C. on Monday blocked President Donald Trump’s ban on...

Hannity Now Says He's 'An Opinion Journalist' After All about 3 hours ago

Star Fox News host Sean Hannity recently decided that he is a journalist after...
ADVERTISEMENT

Most Popular

ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Editor & Publisher
Josh Marshall
Managing Editor
David Kurtz
News Editor
David Taintor
Investigations Desk
Sam Thielman
Tierney Sneed
Senior Political Correspondent
Cameron Joseph
Reporters
Allegra Kirkland
Alice Ollstein
Newswriters
Esme Cribb
Nicole Lafond
Caitlin Mac Neal
Matt Shuham
Editor-at-Large
John B. Judis
Front Page Editor
Summer Concepcion
Social Media Editor
Cristina Cabrera
General Manager & General Counsel
Millet Israeli
Executive Publisher
Joe Ragazzo
Director of Product & Creative Development
Derick Dirmaier
Director of Technology
Matthew Wozniak
UX/UI Designer
Christine Frapech
Publishing Fellow
Jackie Wilhelm
@ 2017 TPM Media LLC. All Rights Reserved.