Mulvaney Is Not Happy With The Senate: ‘What The Hell Is Going On?’

Olivier Douliery/picture-alliance/dpa/AP Images
Despite the display of unity between President Donald Trump and Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell (R-KY) in a Monday press conference, it’s apparent that the White House is not happy with the Senate.

Office of Budget and Management Director Mick Mulvaney did not hide his frustration with the Senate in an interview published by Politico Monday evening.

“We look at the Senate and go: ‘What the hell is going on?’” Mulvaney told Politico on Friday.

“The House passed health care, the House has already passed its budget, which is the first step of tax reform. The Senate hasn’t done any of that. Hell, the Senate can’t pass any of our confirmations,” he added. “You ask me if the Republican-controlled Senate is an impediment to the administration’s agenda: All I can tell you is so far, the answer’s yes.”

Trump has been deeply frustrated with the Senate, publicly ridiculing McConnell and Senate Republicans on Twitter for their failure to repeal Obamacare over the summer. As Congress gears up to tackle tax cuts, Trump on Monday blamed the Senate for stalling his agenda.

“I’m not going to blame myself, I’ll be honest,” Trump told reporters. “They are not getting the job done.”

ABOUT THE AUTHOR

Caitlin MacNeal
Caitlin MacNeal is a News Writer based in Washington, D.C. Before joining TPM, Caitlin interned and wrote for the Huffington Post, the Sunlight Foundation and Slate. She is a graduate of Georgetown University.
