Mulvaney Pushes Back On Corker: ‘I Don’t Think We’re Close To Chaos’

Published October 8, 2017 10:27 am

White House budget chief Mick Mulvaney on Sunday claimed “there was never that much drama in the first place” in President Donald Trump’s administration.

“From the outside, looks like the drama’s back. Is it?” Chuck Todd asked Mulvaney on NBC News’ “Meet the Press.

“No. And from the inside, there was never that much drama in the first place,” Mulvaney said.

He said under White House chief of staff John Kelly, the West Wing is “much more orderly and aligned” than it was before.

Asked about Sen. Bob Corker’s (R-TN) statement that Kelly, Secretary of State Rex Tillerson and Secretary of Defense James Mattis are “people that help separate our country from chaos,” Mulvaney pushed back on Corker’s claim.

“I enjoy working with Sen. Corker, I think he’s going to be fun to work with and especially now that he’s announced that he’s not running for reelection because I think it sort of unleashes him to do and say whatever he wants to say,” Mulvaney said. “But I don’t think we’re that close to chaos anyway.”

Minutes after Mulvaney’s reassurance, Trump took to Twitter to lash out against Corker.

ABOUT THE AUTHOR

Esme Cribb
Esme Cribb is a newswriter for TPM in New York City. She can be found on Twitter @emquiry and reached by email at esme@talkingpointsmemo.com.
