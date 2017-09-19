NYT: Mueller’s Team Told Manafort To Expect An Indictment

After FBI agents raided Paul Manafort’s Alexandria, Virginia, home in July, special counsel Robert Mueller’s team warned the former Trump campaign aide to expect an indictment, the New York Times reported Monday night, citing two unnamed people close to the probe.

Federal investigators have been investigating Manafort’s work for a pro-Russia political party in Ukraine and his financial dealings abroad, as well as any communications between Trump officials and Russia.

The federal government wiretapped Manafort both before and after the 2016 election, CNN reported Monday night. The federal government initially began its surveillance of Manafort as part of a probe started in 2014 into Manafort’s financial dealings abroad, according to CNN. They then restarted wire tapping of Manafort as part of the Russia probe after a hiatus in the surveillance, per CNN.

Manafort is a key figure in the Russia probe, and Mueller’s team has been aggressively pursing him, issuing subpoenas to several people in Manafort’s orbit, the New York Times reported.

