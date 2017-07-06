Poll: Most Americans Think Trump Did Something Wrong With Russia

A majority of Americans — about 54 percent — think President Donald Trump did something either illegal or unethical when it comes to Russia’s involvement in the U.S. election, a recent NPR survey found.

Of those who believe the President was involved in some type of wrongdoing with Russia, about a quarter think Trump did something illegal, and 29 percent think his actions were probably unethical, but didn’t break the law.

Thirty-six percent of those surveyed think the President didn’t do anything wrong, according to the poll, which was conducted by NPR, PBS NewsHour and Marist poll.

Nearly three-quarters of Republicans think Trump did not do anything wrong regarding Russia — 73 percent — with 15 percent indicating they think he did something unethical, but not illegal. Just 4 percent of the Republicans surveyed think Trump was involved in illegal activities with Russia.

Democrats’ views are the polar opposite, with 41 percent saying they think the President did something illegal and 39 percent saying his actions will probably prove to be unethical. Thirteen percent of Democrats think he hasn’t done anything wrong.

Despite the split along party lines, the majority of Americans, nearly 60 percent of the 1,205 adults surveyed from June 21 to June 25, think Trump’s campaign personnel did something wrong regarding Russia.

The poll comes after Trump addressed questions about Russia’s involvement in the U.S. election while in Poland Thursday, saying “nobody really knows” what happened with Russia and placed the blame for any Russian meddling on former President Barack Obama’s administration.

The survey had a 2.8-percentage-point margin of error.