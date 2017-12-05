Roy Moore Spokesperson Won’t Say Whether She Believes His Accusers

A spokesperson for Alabama Republican Senate candidate Roy Moore’s campaign on Tuesday refused to say whether she believed any of the eight woman who have accused Moore of sexual misconduct. But she said she didn’t believe at least one of the accusers “at all.”

During a combative interview on CNN, the spokesperson, Janet Porter, touched on a variety of seemingly unrelated topics, suggested that Moore’s accusers are revenge seekers and equated abusing and molesting children to being pro-choice.

Porter started out the interview by congratulating CNN host Poppy Harlow, who is pregnant, on her “unborn child.” Porter said the reason she decided to volunteer for Moore’s campaign is because “he will stand for the rights of babies like yours in the womb, whereas his opponent will support killing them up until the moment of birth.”

Harlow changed the subject, asking Porter about Moore’s phone call with President Trump on Monday, when the President reportedly told Moore that he had his full support ahead of the election next week.

“Basically he knows Judge Roy Moore is a fighter and denied all the false and baseless allegations and he fully supports him,” Porter said, referencing reports that Trump believes Moore’s denials of all the allegations of sexual misconduct against him.

At least eight women have come forward in recent weeks, alleging Moore pursued relationship or made unwanted sexual advances toward them when they were teens and he was in his 30s. Moore has flatly denied all the claims and has said he doesn’t know any of the women who accused him of sexual assault.

Porter said she doesn’t believe Leigh Corfman — the first to speak out, who said Moore inappropriately touched her when she was 14 — “at all” and baselessly claimed that Corfman’s mother doesn’t believe her either.

She then shot off a series of defenses for the former judge, saying “everybody knows” that the yearbook — which accuser Beverly Young Nelson claims Moore signed when she was in high school — is “a forgery.” Porter claimed Moore shouldn’t have to sit before the Senate Ethics Committee to probe the allegations because Sen. Al Franken (D-MN), who has been accused of groping at least five women without their consent, sits on that panel. Porter said she believes Franken’s accusers because the senator has admitted wrongdoing and apologized.

Porter suggested Moore’s accusers are people who have an “axe to grind” with Moore because he presided over legal cases they were involved in and said that most have a political vendetta against them.

She then equated child molestation and abuse to being pro-choice, again involving Harlow’s unborn child in the debate.

“If you care about child abuse you should be talking about the fact that judge Roy Moore stands for protection, not only of our Second Amendment rights so we can protect ourselves against predators, and the rights of babies like your eight month baby that you’re carrying now, Doug Jones says you can take the life of that baby and we should pay for it.”

“Let’s keep my child out of this,” Harlow said, sternly cutting her off. “Let’s keep my child out of this.”

Porter also said she “can see why” Moore hasn’t come on CNN for an interview, adding, “there’s a reason” people say CNN is “fake news.”

“I think he has the right to stand with the people of Alabama and not be subjected to more and more harassment,” she said. “I side, instead of with the lynch mob media, instead of the Democrat liberals, instead of the convicted felons … I stand with a man who stood for the Ten Commandments, who stood for God, who stood for his principles, who has an impeccable character.”

Watch a segment of the interview below: