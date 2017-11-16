Moore Calls Out McConnell’s Response To Allegations Against Franken

Alabama Republican Senate candidate Roy Moore on Thursday criticized Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell (R-KY) for his response to the sexual misconduct allegations against Sen. Al Franken (D-MN) and tried to equate the situation to his own.

Al Franken admits guilt after photographic evidence of his abuse surfaces. Mitch: "Let's investigate." In Alabama, ZERO evidence, allegations 100% rejected. Mitch: "Moore must quit immediately or be expelled." — Judge Roy Moore (@MooreSenate) November 16, 2017

McConnell has been vocal about wanting Moore to step aside from the Alabama Senate race since reports of the allegations against Moore surfaced last Thursday, which were first reported by The Washington Post and each account was corroborated with other witnesses.

At least seven women have come forward over the past week accusing Moore of pursuing relationships or unwanted sexual contact with them when they were teens and he was in his 30s. One of the women claimed Moore attempted to initiate a sexual encounter with her when she was 14. On Monday, a woman claimed Moore sexually assaulted her when she was 16.

Moore has denied all allegations of sexual assault and misconduct, but didn’t outright deny during at interview last week with Fox News’ Sean Hannity that he may have dated teens when he was in his 30s.

Those accusations differ from allegations that Los Angeles radio host Leeann Tweeden made against Franken on Thursday.

Tweeden claimed that Franken “aggressively” kissed her backstage at a United States Organizations tour in 2006 — before Franken was in office — and later groping her while she was sleeping. Franken apologized for the incident in a statement, but disputed part of her account of the incident.

Franken put out a second statement Thursday, asking for an ethics investigation to be undertaken and he would “gladly cooperate.”