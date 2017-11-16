TPM Livewire

Moore Calls Out McConnell’s Response To Allegations Against Franken

PIN-IT
Brynn Anderson/AP
By Published November 16, 2017 2:04 pm

Alabama Republican Senate candidate Roy Moore on Thursday criticized Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell (R-KY) for his response to the sexual misconduct allegations against Sen. Al Franken (D-MN) and tried to equate the situation to his own.

McConnell has been vocal about wanting Moore to step aside from the Alabama Senate race since reports of the allegations against Moore surfaced last Thursday, which were first reported by The Washington Post and each account was corroborated with other witnesses.

At least seven women have come forward over the past week accusing Moore of pursuing relationships or unwanted sexual contact with them when they were teens and he was in his 30s. One of the women claimed Moore attempted to initiate a sexual encounter with her when she was 14. On Monday, a woman claimed Moore sexually assaulted her when she was 16.

Moore has denied all allegations of sexual assault and misconduct, but didn’t outright deny during at interview last week with Fox News’ Sean Hannity that he may have dated teens when he was in his 30s.

Those accusations differ from allegations that Los Angeles radio host Leeann Tweeden made against Franken on Thursday. 

Tweeden claimed that Franken “aggressively” kissed her backstage at a United States Organizations tour in 2006 — before Franken was in office — and later groping her while she was sleeping. Franken apologized for the incident in a statement, but disputed part of her account of the incident.

Franken put out a second statement Thursday, asking for an ethics investigation to be undertaken and he would “gladly cooperate.”

ABOUT THE AUTHOR

Nicole Lafond
Nicole Lafond is a news writer for TPM based in New York City. She is also currently earning a master's degree in journalism from Columbia University and previously worked as an education reporter at The News-Gazette in Champaign, Ill. Follow her on Twitter @Nicole_Lafond.
LIKE US ON FACEBOOK
PIN-IT
ADVERTISEMENT

LiveWire

Moore Calls Out McConnell's Response To Allegations Against Franken 26 seconds ago

Alabama Republican Senate candidate Roy Moore on Thursday criticized Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell...

Schumer Calls For Ethics Committee To Probe Franken Allegations 55 minutes ago

Senate Minority Leader Chuck Schumer (D-NY) on Thursday afternoon called for the Senate Ethics...

Franken Asks For Ethics Investigation Of Himself Over Misconduct Allegations about 1 hours ago

Sen. Al Franken (D-MN) on Thursday asked for an ethics investigation into himself over...

CNN Airs 2010 Footage Of Franken Mentioning Name Of Accuser about 1 hours ago

Following an allegation of sexual misconduct against Sen. Al Franken (D-MN) Thursday, CNN aired...

Schumer Postpones Presser After Al Franken Accused Of Sexual Misconduct about 1 hours ago

A little over an hour after a Los Angeles news anchor accused Sen. Al...
ADVERTISEMENT

Most Popular

ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Editor & Publisher
Josh Marshall
Managing Editor
David Kurtz
Senior Editor
Catherine Thompson
News Editor
David Taintor
Investigations Desk
Sam Thielman
Tierney Sneed
Senior Political Correspondent
Cameron Joseph
Reporters
Allegra Kirkland
Alice Ollstein
Newswriters
Esme Cribb
Nichole Lafond
Caitlin Mac Neal
Matt Shuham
Editor-at-Large
John B. Judis
Front Page Editor
Summer Concepcion
Social Media Editor
Cristina Cabrera
General Manager & General Counsel
Millet Israeli
Executive Publisher
Joe Ragazzo
Director of Product & Creative Development
Derick Dirmaier
Director of Technology
Matthew Wozniak
UX/UI Designer
Christine Frapech
Publishing Fellow
Jackie Wilhelm
@ 2017 TPM Media LLC. All Rights Reserved.