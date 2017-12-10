Moore’s Campaign Strategist Says AL Senate Race Is ‘Donald Trump On Trial’

Alabama Republican Senate candidate Roy Moore’s campaign strategist on Sunday said the state’s upcoming special election is a referendum on President Donald Trump.

“This is Donald Trump on trial in Alabama,” Moore’s campaign strategist Dean Young said on ABC News’ “This Week.”

He said voters who cast a ballot for Democratic candidate Doug Jones are “voting against the President who they put in office at the highest level.”

“Judge Moore’s going to go to Washington, Judge Moore is going to win and I highly doubt there’s going to be a Senate investigation,” Young said, referring to the possibility of a Senate Ethics Committee probe into numerous women’s allegations of sexual misconduct against Moore.

Elected Republicans have suggested otherwise.