Moore’s Campaign Strategist Says AL Senate Race Is ‘Donald Trump On Trial’

By Published December 10, 2017 10:30 am

Alabama Republican Senate candidate Roy Moore’s campaign strategist on Sunday said the state’s upcoming special election is a referendum on President Donald Trump.

“This is Donald Trump on trial in Alabama,” Moore’s campaign strategist Dean Young said on ABC News’ “This Week.”

He said voters who cast a ballot for Democratic candidate Doug Jones are “voting against the President who they put in office at the highest level.”

“Judge Moore’s going to go to Washington, Judge Moore is going to win and I highly doubt there’s going to be a Senate investigation,” Young said, referring to the possibility of a Senate Ethics Committee probe into numerous women’s allegations of sexual misconduct against Moore.

Elected Republicans have suggested otherwise.

ABOUT THE AUTHOR

Esme Cribb

Esme Cribb is a newswriter for TPM in New York City. She can be found on Twitter @emquiry and reached by email at esme@talkingpointsmemo.com.

Moore's Campaign Strategist Says AL Senate Race Is 'Donald Trump On Trial'

