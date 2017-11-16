TPM Livewire

Moore Accuser’s Lawyer Says She’ll Hand Over Yearbook To Congress

Richard Drew/AP
By Published November 16, 2017 9:40 am

After lawyers for Alabama Senate GOP Candidate Roy Moore’ held a press conference requesting the yearbook of a woman who accused Moore of sexual assault — she claims Moore signed her yearbook when she was in high school — the woman’s lawyer said she would hand it over.

But to Congress, not the Moore campaign.

Beverly Young Nelson, the woman who said Moore sexually assaulted her in his car when she was 16, and her attorney Gloria Allred sent a letter to the Senate Ethics Committee and the Senate Judiciary Committee requesting a hearing so that both Nelson and Moore could testify under oath, Allred said on CNN Wednesday night.

On Wednesday afternoon, the Moore’s lawyers requested Nelson’s yearbook so they could have a handwriting expert examine the signature. Allred said she would be happy to oblige if it were an “independent expert” who could examine it during a hearing.

Allred said she has additional evidence to corroborate her client’s claims, but she dodged questions about whether Moore presided over Nelson’s divorce case, saying she didn’t want to share more information until there was a hearing.

“There is no legal process, except the one I am proposing, which is essentially a political process combined with a legal process,” she said. “We have evidence that we have not revealed to the press and we’re not going to reveal it breadcrumb by breadcrumb. We will be happy to answer all questions and provide all evidence at the hearing if there is one. We think that’s the way to do it.”

Allred also said she’d like to see Moore “subpoenaed if he won’t appear voluntarily.”

“He can deny it if he wants as long as it’s under oath. Let him be cross-examined,” she said.

Nelson is just one of seven women who have come forward with similar accounts of Moore pursuing unwanted relationships or unwanted sexual contact with them when they were teens and he was in his 30s. At least one was younger than 16-years-old at the time, which is the age of consent in Alabama.

Moore has denied all of the accusations and said he did not know Nelson.

ABOUT THE AUTHOR

Nicole Lafond
Nicole Lafond is a news writer for TPM based in New York City. She is also currently earning a master's degree in journalism from Columbia University and previously worked as an education reporter at The News-Gazette in Champaign, Ill. Follow her on Twitter @Nicole_Lafond.
