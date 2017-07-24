TPM Livewire

GOP Rep. Uses Audio Of Baseball Practice Shooting In Senate Ad (VIDEO)

PIN-IT
By Published July 24, 2017 1:42 pm

Rep. Mo Brooks (R-AL) on Monday released a new television ad for his U.S. Senate campaign that uses audio of the shooting at a congressional baseball practice that left his colleague and Majority Whip Steve Scalise (R-LA) injured to underscore Brooks’ support for gun rights.

The 30-second spot, which will go up on air Monday, begins with the sound of gunshots over a black background with a caption that reads, “June 14: A Bernie Sanders supporter fires on Republican Congressmen.” The ad notes that Brooks used his belt to make a tourniquet for one of those injured at the shooting.

The ad then pivots to gun control with a caption that reads, “What’s the liberal media immediately ask?” Brooks is then shown responding to a question about gun control in the immediate aftermath of the shooting at the baseball practice. The congressman affirms his support for the Second Amendment.

The shooting at the practice for the Republican baseball team in June just outside of Washington, D.C. left several people injured, including Scalise, who remains hospitalized in fair condition.

Brooks, a conservative member of Congress, is running in the special election to fill the Senate seat vacated by Attorney General Jeff Sessions.

Watch the ad below:

ABOUT THE AUTHOR

Caitlin MacNeal
Caitlin MacNeal is a News Writer based in Washington, D.C. Before joining TPM, Caitlin interned and wrote for the Huffington Post, the Sunlight Foundation and Slate. She is a graduate of Georgetown University.
LIKE US ON FACEBOOK
PIN-IT
ADVERTISEMENT

LiveWire

In Rare Public Appearance, Kushner Says He ‘Did Not Collude With Russia’ (VIDEO) 23 minutes ago

Shortly after testifying before the Senate Intelligence Committee about his contacts with Russia, Jared...

GOP Rep: Fight To Fix O'Care Is Women's Fault, Could Be Solved With A Gun Duel 24 minutes ago

A Republican House member thinks the GOP women of the Senate are to blame for...

GOP Rep. Uses Audio Of Baseball Practice Shooting In Senate Ad (VIDEO) 25 minutes ago

Rep. Mo Brooks (R-AL) on Monday released a new television ad for his U.S....

Wyden Calls For Kushner To Testify In Open Session Of Senate Intel Committee about 1 hours ago

Sen. Ron Wyden (D-OR) on Monday called for Jared Kushner, President Donald Trump's son-in-law...

Trump Tells AP Reporter Asking About O'Care Repeal Effort: 'Quiet' (VIDEO) about 2 hours ago

President Donald Trump on Monday scolded an Associated Press reporter who asked about the...
ADVERTISEMENT

Most Popular

ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Editor & Publisher
Josh Marshall
Managing Editor
David Kurtz
Senior Editor
Catherine Thompson
News Editor
David Taintor
Investigations Desk
Sam Thielman
Reporters
Tierney Sneed
Allegra Kirkland
Alice Ollstein
Newswriters
Esme Cribb
Nichole Lafond
Caitlin Mac Neal
Matt Shuham
Editor-at-Large
John B. Judis
Front Page Editor
Summer Concepcion
Social Media Editor
Cristina Cabrera
Publishing Fellow
Annie Rees
General Manager & General Counsel
Millet Israeli
Senior Vice President for Advertising Strategy
Will Johnson
Executive Publisher
Joe Ragazzo
Director of Product & Creative Development
Derick Dirmaier
Director of Technology
Matthew Wozniak
UX/UI Designer
Christine Frapech
Publishing Fellow
Jackie Wilhelm
@ 2017 TPM Media LLC. All Rights Reserved.