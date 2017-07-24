GOP Rep. Uses Audio Of Baseball Practice Shooting In Senate Ad (VIDEO)

Rep. Mo Brooks (R-AL) on Monday released a new television ad for his U.S. Senate campaign that uses audio of the shooting at a congressional baseball practice that left his colleague and Majority Whip Steve Scalise (R-LA) injured to underscore Brooks’ support for gun rights.

The 30-second spot, which will go up on air Monday, begins with the sound of gunshots over a black background with a caption that reads, “June 14: A Bernie Sanders supporter fires on Republican Congressmen.” The ad notes that Brooks used his belt to make a tourniquet for one of those injured at the shooting.

The ad then pivots to gun control with a caption that reads, “What’s the liberal media immediately ask?” Brooks is then shown responding to a question about gun control in the immediate aftermath of the shooting at the baseball practice. The congressman affirms his support for the Second Amendment.

The shooting at the practice for the Republican baseball team in June just outside of Washington, D.C. left several people injured, including Scalise, who remains hospitalized in fair condition.

Brooks, a conservative member of Congress, is running in the special election to fill the Senate seat vacated by Attorney General Jeff Sessions.

Watch the ad below: