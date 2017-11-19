Mnuchin: I ‘Didn’t Realize’ Photos Of Me Holding Dollar Bills Would Be Public

Secretary of the Treasury Steve Mnuchin on Sunday said he “didn’t realize” photographs of himself and his wife, actress Louise Linton, holding a sheet of the first $1 bills to bear Mnuchin’s signature, would be posted online.

“I didn’t realize that the pictures were public and going on the internet and viral,” Mnuchin said on “Fox News Sunday.”

He said that “people have the right to do that.”

“People can express what they want. That’s the great thing about social media today,” Mnuchin said. “People can say and communicate what they want.”

And communicate they did.

Mnuchin: We need to fight the perception that we're just a couple of out-of-touch plutocrats

Treasury PR person: Hold on boss I've got just the thing pic.twitter.com/uFT2vGzujw — Christopher Ingraham (@_cingraham) November 15, 2017

Why do Treasury Sec Mnuchin and his wife insist on posing for photos that make them look like Bond villains? pic.twitter.com/2auZr3LGoP — Christina Wilkie (@christinawilkie) November 15, 2017

Mnuchin and his wife picking up some toilet paper. pic.twitter.com/OMq7VUkDbZ — AOK (@ThisisAOK) November 15, 2017

These photos of the Secretary of Treasury Steve Mnuchin and his wife Louise Linton cackling over new dollar bills with his signature on them look like stills from a slapstick action movie villain montage pic.twitter.com/J7YWOXS627 — Alp Ozcelik (@alplicable) November 15, 2017

Steve Mnuchin touches a one dollar bill for the first time pic.twitter.com/JTt8tfpLXm — Juan F. Thegoodones (@pharmasean) November 15, 2017

Why do Louise Linton and Steve Mnuchin look like they're on the way to close down an orphanage? pic.twitter.com/s3zyAHQhch — Mike Beauvais (@MikeBeauvais) November 15, 2017

Coms dept: We need to come off relatable so we can pass this tax cut Steve Mnuchin: SAY NO MORE pic.twitter.com/Fa2vhshMx1 — Grad School Imposter (@darinself) November 15, 2017

you cannot parody these folks pic.twitter.com/PfDXB0qXTp — southpaw (@nycsouthpaw) November 15, 2017

Jacquelyn Martin, the photographer, told the Associated Press that she “had a feeling that this would take off.”

“I knew for sure this image would get some interest,” she said.

“Some folks, and I’m looking at the picture here, which you can’t see, say that you two look like two villains from a James Bond movie,” Chris Wallace told Mnuchin. “What were you thinking?”

“I guess I should take that as a compliment that I look like a villain in a great, successful James Bond movie,” Mnuchin replied.