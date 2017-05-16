TPM Livewire

McConnell: Trump ‘Drama’ Distracts From Taxes, Deregulation, Health Care

Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell, R-Ky., listens during a news conference after the Senate confirmed President Donald Trump's controversial education secretary nominee, Betsy DeVos, on Capitol Hill in Washington, Tuesday, Feb. 7, 2017. DeVos was approved by the narrowest of margins, with Vice President Mike Pence breaking a 50-50 tie in a historic vote. (AP Photo/J. Scott Applewhite)
J. Scott Applewhite/AP
By Published May 16, 2017 10:42 am

Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell (R-KY) responded to the Washington Post’s reporting that President Donald Trump had shared highly classified information with Russia by saying that “we could do with a little less drama from the White House.” McConnell said that the news distracted from the Republican agenda of tax cuts, deregulation and repealing Obamacare.

“I read the Washington Post story and I read General McMaster’s response, which tends to refute the story, rebut the story,” McConnell said during an interview with Bloomberg Tuesday.

However, as Sen. Ben Sasse (R-NE) pointed out Monday morning, National Security Adviser H.R. McMaster’s response to the Post’s reporting was “a pretty technical quote” that was “actually something quite different from a full rebuttal of the story.” And Trump himself admitted Tuesday morning to sharing certain “facts” with Russia. 

McConnell continued: “I think we could do with a little less drama from the White House on a lot of things so that we can focus on our agenda, which is deregulations, tax reform, repealing and replacing Obamacare.”

McConnell wouldn’t commit to saying that no one who currently has health care would lose it under a Republican plan, saying only that “what we know is what we have now is a disaster” and “the status is quo is unacceptable. We need to do better than the status quo.” He also would not commit to passing tax legislation this year.

ABOUT THE AUTHOR

Matt Shuham
Matt Shuham is a news writer for TPM. He was previously assistant editor of The National Memo and managing editor of the Harvard Political Review. He is available by email at mshuham@talkingpointsmemo.com and on Twitter @mattshuham.
