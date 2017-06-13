TPM Livewire

Missouri GOPer Kills Chicken, Pulls Out Its Heart To Promote Anti-Abortion Bill

By Published June 13, 2017 6:43 pm

A Missouri state representative on Monday posted a video of himself slaughtering a chicken while promoting a new anti-abortion law he introduced.

“When the governor called for the second special session this year, I was right in the middle of my summer job,” state Rep. Mike Moon (R) said in the video, standing next to a chicken.

“But like any good career politician, when I get the call,” he said, beheading the chicken as apparent punctuation, “I’m going back to work.”

Moon argued that “God gave man dominion over life.”

“He allows us to raise animals properly, and care for them, and then process them for food so we can sustain life,” he said. “And that’s what I’m doing here.”

Moon said state representatives were “called back for the special session for the primary purpose of supporting life, protecting the unborn specifically.”

“And I think we need to get to the heart of the matter here,” he said, pulling out what appeared to be the corresponding avian organ.

Moon ended the video by promoting his bill for “the stopping of abortion in the state of Missouri” and asking viewers to “stay tuned for more details.”

“Some people seem to be freaking out about the chicken video,” he tweeted Monday evening. “I wonder if they know what an abortion is?”

Esme Cribb
Esme Cribb is a newswriter for TPM in New York City. She can be found on Twitter @emquiry and reached by email at esme@talkingpointsmemo.com.
Missouri GOPer Kills Chicken, Pulls Out Its Heart To Promote Anti-Abortion Bill

