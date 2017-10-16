Conservative Sen. Mike Lee Endorses Roy Moore

Sen. Mike Lee (R-UT), a staunch conservative, endorsed Alabama Republican Senate candidate Roy Moore on Monday, saying that Moore’s “reputation of integrity” is needed in Congress.

“If there was ever a time to ensure that Republicans maintain a seat in the United States Senate, it is now, ” Lee said in a statement released by the Moore campaign. “That is why I am proudly endorsing Judge Roy Moore for United States Senate. Alabamians have the chance to send a proven, conservative fighter to the United States Senate and I am more than ready to welcome a trusted ally. Judge Moore’s tested reputation of integrity is exactly what we need in Washington D.C. in order to pass conservative legislation and protect the liberty of all Americans.”

Many Republican senators have been cautious about throwing their weight behind Moore, the candidate who beat out the incumbent, President Donald Trump-backed Sen. Luther Strange (R-AL) in a runoff primary election last month.

Moore is a contentious conservative with a religious right cult following. He was twice removed from his post on Alabama’s Supreme Court for refusing to remove a monument of the Ten Commandments from the courthouse and for instructing probate judges to not sign off on same-sex marriage licenses after marriage equality became federal law in 2015.

Lee is among a few senators to endorse Moore, including Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell (R-KY) — who previously backed Strange, but endorsed Moore after his primary win — and Sen. Cory Gardner (R-CO). Reps. Mo Brooks (R-AL), Mark Meadows (R-NC), Jim Jordan (R-OH), Thomas Massie (R-WV) and Jody Hice (R-GA) have formally backed him, according to Moore’s campaign.

He’s also earned the support of big-name conservatives like Fox News’ Sean Hannity, Breitbart’s Steve Bannon and former Govs. Mike Huckabee of Arkansas and Sarah Palin of Alaska.

While Trump campaigned for Strange leading up to the primary runoff election, he tweeted congratulating Moore after his victory and deleted some of his tweets backing Strange.