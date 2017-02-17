Reports: Mike Dubke To Be Named White House Communications Director

Mike Dubke has been tapped to be White House communications director, several outlets reported Friday.

Dubke is the founder of Crossroads Media, which was partly founded by Karl Rove and touts itself as the "premier Republican media services firm." The decision angered some on the Trump team because of Crossroads' history of trying to take down Trump, CNN reported, citing unnamed sources.

"Dubke and his Crossroads friends did everything they could to kill the Trump movement and failed," one "loyalist" told CNN.

“How does this help serve the president’s interests?” an unnamed "insider" told The Washington Post. “It serves the interests of Reince (Priebus) and Sean (Spicer), but I don’t see how it serves the president’s interests.”

The announcement is expected as early as Friday, according to CNN and is expected to take some heat off of White House press secretary Sean Spicer, who has had a tumultuous tenure.

The communications director position has been vacant since former Trump transition spokesman Jason Miller stepped down before Inauguration Day to spend more time with his family.