TPM Livewire

Former WH Comms Director: Trump Held Presser During My Interview For The Job

PIN-IT
White House Communications Director Mike Dubke, center, accompanied by White House press secretary Sean Spicer, right, arrives for a news conference with President Donald Trump and Italian Prime Minister Paolo Gentiloni in the East Room of the White House in Washington, Thursday, April 20, 2017. Mike Dubke has resigned as White House communications director. (AP Photo/Andrew Harnik)
Andrew Harnik/AP
By Published November 9, 2017 2:08 pm

Mike Dubke, who resigned in May after a short stint as White House communications director, says that during his interview for the post with President Donald Trump, the President asked him whether he should hold a press conference that very day.

Dubke recalled the experience in an interview with Washingtonian published Thursday. Dubke said that when Trump first asked him about holding a press conference in February, Dubke suggested he consult policy experts and pick a date in the future.

“No, I mean today,” Trump replied, per Dubke. “I think we should do a press conference today.”

Trump then proceeded to prepare for and hold that presser as Dubke looked on, he told Washingtonian. As Trump spoke to reporters, Dubke was visible in the background on television even though he’d yet to receive an official offer for the job.

Dubke also told Washingtonian that he struggled with leaks as communications director, and that the constant leaks to the press undermined his work steering the White House’s messaging. Specifically, he regrets not taking action when White House staffers leaked details about a meeting he held with the communications team to the press. He told Washingtonian that at the time, he didn’t feel like he had enough evidence to fire anyone.

“If I had one regret from my time there,” he told Washingtonian, “it’s that I wish I had done that in a couple of cases.”

ABOUT THE AUTHOR

Caitlin MacNeal
Caitlin MacNeal is a News Writer based in Washington, D.C. Before joining TPM, Caitlin interned and wrote for the Huffington Post, the Sunlight Foundation and Slate. She is a graduate of Georgetown University.
LIKE US ON FACEBOOK
PIN-IT
ADVERTISEMENT

LiveWire

Mueller Probe Interviews Stephen Miller about 1 hours ago

Robert Mueller's probe into suspected collusion between the Trump campaign and the Russian government...

WH On Moore Report: ‘That Hypothetical Would Be Disqualifying For Anyone' about 2 hours ago

White House aide Kellyanne Conway said Thursday that allegations against Alabama Republican Senate candidate...

Breitbart Editor Comes To Moore's Defense After WaPo Report about 3 hours ago

A Breitbart News editor came to Alabama Republican Senate candidate Roy Moore's defense on...

Report: Russians Offered To 'Send Five Women' to Trump's Moscow Hotel Room about 4 hours ago

After a business meeting in preparation for the 2013 Miss Universe Pageant in Moscow,...

Former WH Comms Director: Trump Held Presser During My Interview For The Job about 5 hours ago

Mike Dubke, who resigned in May after a short stint as White House communications...
ADVERTISEMENT

Most Popular

ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Editor & Publisher
Josh Marshall
Managing Editor
David Kurtz
Senior Editor
Catherine Thompson
News Editor
David Taintor
Investigations Desk
Sam Thielman
Tierney Sneed
Senior Political Correspondent
Cameron Joseph
Reporters
Allegra Kirkland
Alice Ollstein
Newswriters
Esme Cribb
Nichole Lafond
Caitlin Mac Neal
Matt Shuham
Editor-at-Large
John B. Judis
Front Page Editor
Summer Concepcion
Social Media Editor
Cristina Cabrera
General Manager & General Counsel
Millet Israeli
Executive Publisher
Joe Ragazzo
Director of Product & Creative Development
Derick Dirmaier
Director of Technology
Matthew Wozniak
UX/UI Designer
Christine Frapech
Publishing Fellow
Jackie Wilhelm
@ 2017 TPM Media LLC. All Rights Reserved.