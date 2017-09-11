TPM Livewire

Miami Airport Corrects WH Social Media Director’s Fake Post About Irma

Alex Brandon/AP
By Published September 11, 2017 8:22 am

White House Social Media Director Dan Scavino tweeted a video of an airplane moving through a flooded tarmac on Sunday, claiming it was the Miami International Airport, according to a Buzzfeed News reporter who got a screen shot of the tweet before it was deleted.

In his tweet, Scavino said he was sharing information about Hurricane Irma from social media with the President and Vice President, as the storm pummeled the Florida coastline Sunday.

Just 10 minutes after the tweet was shared, the Miami International Airport’s Twitter account corrected the White House official, saying the video was not from their airport, Buzzfeed was the first to report.

The video is apparently from the Mexico City Airport last month.

Scavino tweeted an hour later saying he had deleted the tweet and that it had been among “100s of videos/pics I am receiving re:Irma.”

Throughout the weekend, the social media director shared several different videos circulated by news outlets and residents on Twitter.

Scavino used to be President Donald Trump’s golf caddy as a teenager and eventually became the general manger of the Trump National Golf Club in Westchester before he was appointed to the White House. 

ABOUT THE AUTHOR

Nicole Lafond
Nicole Lafond is a news writer for TPM based in New York City. She is also currently earning a master's degree in journalism from Columbia University and previously worked as an education reporter at The News-Gazette in Champaign, Ill. Follow her on Twitter @Nicole_Lafond.
