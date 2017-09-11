Miami Airport Corrects WH Social Media Director’s Fake Post About Irma

White House Social Media Director Dan Scavino tweeted a video of an airplane moving through a flooded tarmac on Sunday, claiming it was the Miami International Airport, according to a Buzzfeed News reporter who got a screen shot of the tweet before it was deleted.

In his tweet, Scavino said he was sharing information about Hurricane Irma from social media with the President and Vice President, as the storm pummeled the Florida coastline Sunday.

scavino deleted the tweet, but i filmed it pic.twitter.com/MTXsc0dlKA — David Mack (@davidmackau) September 10, 2017

Just 10 minutes after the tweet was shared, the Miami International Airport’s Twitter account corrected the White House official, saying the video was not from their airport, Buzzfeed was the first to report.

trump only hires the best people pic.twitter.com/T2u0hJgj5A — David Mack (@davidmackau) September 10, 2017

The video is apparently from the Mexico City Airport last month.

this is from Mexico City last month — David Mack (@davidmackau) September 10, 2017

Así el @AICM_mx debido a la lluvia que cayó esta tarde-noche #Weseros pic.twitter.com/ApFfYeeylm — El Weso (@elwesomx) August 31, 2017

Scavino tweeted an hour later saying he had deleted the tweet and that it had been among “100s of videos/pics I am receiving re:Irma.”

Thank you. It was among 100s of videos/pics I am receiving re: Irma from public. In trying to notify all, I shared – have deleted. Be safe! — Dan Scavino Jr. (@Scavino45) September 10, 2017

Throughout the weekend, the social media director shared several different videos circulated by news outlets and residents on Twitter.

Scavino used to be President Donald Trump’s golf caddy as a teenager and eventually became the general manger of the Trump National Golf Club in Westchester before he was appointed to the White House.