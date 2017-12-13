TPM Livewire

Alabama Secretary State: It Would Be ‘Difficult’ For Moore To Win At This Point

By Published December 13, 2017 10:10 am

Alabama Secretary of State John Merrill said Wednesday morning that it would be “difficult” for Republican Roy Moore to win the Alabama Senate race even as Moore refuses to concede.

“I know a lot of people would say it’s never over until it’s over, but the margin of victory for Doug Jones at this time looks like a difficult amount of votes to overcome as the remaining votes out that are there to be counted next week begin to be considered at the local level,” Merill said on CNN when asked how likely it is that Democrat Doug Jones will remain the victor in the special election.

Jones defeated Moore Tuesday night by more than a percentage point, however, Moore refused to concede and raised the possibility of a recount. The margin as of Wednesday morning would not trigger an automatic recount paid for by the state, but Moore could still request and pay for one himself.

Merrill, a Republican who backed Moore in the race, made similar comments Tuesday night on CNN, saying it’s “unlikely” Jones would not become a U.S. senator and said that he secured a decisive victory.

“The people of Alabama have spoken tonight,” Merrill said Tuesday night. “They’ve made their voice heard loud and clear.”

ABOUT THE AUTHOR

Caitlin MacNeal
Caitlin MacNeal is a News Writer based in Washington, D.C. Before joining TPM, Caitlin interned and wrote for the Huffington Post, the Sunlight Foundation and Slate. She is a graduate of Georgetown University.
