Politico: Melania And Barron Trump Expected To Move Into WH Next Week

Melania and Barron Trump are expected to move into the White House on June 14 now that the school year is over, Politico reported Wednesday evening, citing people familiar with the planning.

President Donald Trump had previously said that his wife and youngest son would not join him in the White House residence until Barron Trump finished the school year.

Melania’s parents, who help care for Barron, will start spending more time in Washington, D.C., but they will not relocate to the city, per Politico.

Politico reported that the move “is seen internally at the White House as potentially a major shift for a president who has grown increasingly cheerless in his job.”