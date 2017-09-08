TPM Livewire

Meadows: Trump Siding With Democrats Was A ‘One Off,’ Not A ‘Trend’

PIN-IT
Rep. Mark Meadows, R-N.C., center, the chairman of the Freedom Caucus, reacts to a reporter's question, as he walks after a Freedom Caucus meeting on Capitol Hill, Thursday, March 23, 2017, in Washington. (AP Photo/Alex Brandon)
Alex Brandon/AP
By Published September 8, 2017 9:29 am

President Donald Trump’s move to side with Democrats on the debt ceiling this week may have some Republicans “freaked out,” but not Rep. Mark Meadows (R-NC).

“I don’t get freaked out much about anything,” Meadows said on MSNBC Friday. “Right now I think this is more of a one-off than a trend that we’re going to be looking at going forward.”

Meadows’ remarks come after the President met with Democratic and Republican congressional leaders Wednesday and opted to side with Democrats’ proposal to increase the debt ceiling for three months rather than the longer-term increase that Republicans were pushing for.

Meadows said the move does put him in a “negotiating disadvantage,” but the President made that decision because he “wasn’t given a whole lot of options.”

“Here’s the thing, because of the hurricane relief there wasn’t a whole lot of options when you look at this you either had an 18-month clean debt limit or what was agreed to, a three-month clean debt limit. So when given two bad options, obviously, you can’t be too critical of anybody,” he said. “Our grass roots are very confused. They’re saying, ‘Is this President going to cut deals with Democrats from here on out? And I would suggest that that’s not the case and that’s based on talking not only to the President but also talking to Speaker Ryan and others.”

When asked about reports that he and other members of the House Freedom Caucus are meeting secretly to oust House Speaker Paul Ryan (R-WI) from his position, Meadows denied the claims saying he believes Ryan is “up to the task.”

“I can tell you, there is no plan, there is nothing there and I can tell you, that if I was working on a plan to depose the speaker, you wouldn’t be reading about it in the press,” he said.

Watch the full interview below:

ABOUT THE AUTHOR

Nicole Lafond
Nicole Lafond is a news writer for TPM based in New York City. She is also currently earning a master's degree in journalism from Columbia University and previously worked as an education reporter at The News-Gazette in Champaign, Ill. Follow her on Twitter @Nicole_Lafond.
LIKE US ON FACEBOOK
PIN-IT
ADVERTISEMENT

LiveWire

Amash: Trump's Dem Deal 'Proves Not Much Has Changed In Washington' 27 minutes ago

Rep. Justin Amash (R-MI) joined the chorus of Republican criticism of President Donald Trump...

Pruitt To CNN: Talking About Climate Change Is 'Insensitive' To Floridians about 1 hours ago

EPA Administrator Scott Pruitt said Thursday that talking about climate change while a hurricane...

Trump’s Mar-A-Lago Resort Ordered To Evacuate As Irma Barrels Toward Florida about 2 hours ago

The islands and low-lying parts of Palm Beach County in Florida were ordered to...

Meadows: Trump Siding With Democrats Was A ‘One Off,’ Not A ‘Trend’ about 2 hours ago

President Donald Trump’s move to side with Democrats on the debt ceiling this week...

McCain On Trump's Deal With Dems: 'Haven’t Seen Anything Like It Before' about 2 hours ago

Sen. John McCain (R-AZ) expressed confusion Thursday at a deal struck between Democratic congressional...
ADVERTISEMENT

Most Popular

ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Editor & Publisher
Josh Marshall
Managing Editor
David Kurtz
Senior Editor
Catherine Thompson
News Editor
David Taintor
Investigations Desk
Sam Thielman
Reporters
Tierney Sneed
Allegra Kirkland
Alice Ollstein
Newswriters
Esme Cribb
Nichole Lafond
Caitlin Mac Neal
Matt Shuham
Editor-at-Large
John B. Judis
Front Page Editor
Summer Concepcion
Social Media Editor
Cristina Cabrera
Publishing Fellow
Annie Rees
General Manager & General Counsel
Millet Israeli
Senior Vice President for Advertising Strategy
Will Johnson
Executive Publisher
Joe Ragazzo
Director of Product & Creative Development
Derick Dirmaier
Director of Technology
Matthew Wozniak
UX/UI Designer
Christine Frapech
Publishing Fellow
Jackie Wilhelm
@ 2017 TPM Media LLC. All Rights Reserved.