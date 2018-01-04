TPM Livewire

Conservative House GOPers Call For Sessions To Leave DOJ

PIN-IT
Rep. Mark Meadows, R-N.C., chairman of the conservative House Freedom Caucus, and Rep. Jim Jordan, R-Ohio, a key member of the group, walk through Statuary Hall at the Capitol in Washington, Wednesday, Sept. 13, 2017. With President Donald Trump wanting a legislative solution to replace the Deferred Action for Childhood Arrivals program, Meadows has said he will put together a working group to craft a conservative immigration plan. (AP Photo/J. Scott Applewhite)
J. Scott Applewhite/AP
By Published January 4, 2018 12:59 pm

Two members of the conservative House Freedom Caucus on Thursday called for Jeff Sessions to step down as attorney general, arguing that he’s done a poor job of preventing leaks about the Russia probe and quelling news stories about the investigation.

In an op-ed in the Washington Examiner, Reps. Mark Meadows (R-NC) and Jim Jordan (R-OH) complain that the Russia probe has dominated headlines for the past year and that the focus on the probe has “frequently masked the substantial accomplishments of President Trump’s administration.” They also charge that there is still no evidence that the Trump campaign colluded with Russia, questioning why the investigations into the matter have continued with few results.

The congressmen go on to question the accuracy of a recent New York Times report that comments made by low-level Trump aide George Papadopoulos in the spring of 2016 helped motivate the FBI to launch the Russia probe. They instead suggest that the infamous Trump dossier played more of a role in starting the probe.

Meadows and Jordan complain that the FBI has done little to answer questions about the origin of the FBI probe and charge that Sessions has been ineffective in stemming leaks about the investigation from the FBI and Justice Department.

“Attorney General Jeff Sessions has recused himself from the Russia investigation, but it would appear he has no control at all of the premier law enforcement agency in the world. It is time for Sessions to start managing in a spirit of transparency to bring all of this improper behavior to light and stop further violations. If Sessions can’t address this issue immediately, then we have one final question needing an answer: When is it time for a new attorney general?” they wrote. “Sadly, it seems the answer is now.”

Jordan has previously pushed Sessions to name a special counsel to investigate how the FBI approached the Trump dossier, indulging a theory popular among conservatives that the FBI worked with Democrats to place focus on the dossier.

ABOUT THE AUTHOR

Caitlin MacNeal
Caitlin MacNeal is a News Writer based in Washington, D.C. Before joining TPM, Caitlin interned and wrote for the Huffington Post, the Sunlight Foundation and Slate. She is a graduate of Georgetown University.
LIKE US ON FACEBOOK
PIN-IT
ADVERTISEMENT

LiveWire

After Voter Fraud Panel Gets Disbanded, Kobach Files Charges Against 2 Voters about 5 hours ago

Wednesday’s disbanding of his federal commission on voter fraud won’t stop Kansas Secretary of...

GOP Donor Mercer: My Family Doesn't Back Bannon's 'Recent Actions' about 5 hours ago

Conservative megadonor Rebekah Mercer on Thursday said her family does not support former White...

A New Twist In The Story Of Jewish Attorney Cited By Kayla Moore about 6 hours ago

Kayla Moore, the wife of failed Republican Alabama Senate candidate Roy Moore, confirmed the...

Publisher Releasing Wolff Book Early Amid Furor From Trump, White House about 7 hours ago

The publisher of Michael Wolff's book about President Donald Trump's administration and campaign, which...

White House: Bannon And Trump Were Never ‘Particularly Close’ about 8 hours ago

Now that President Trump has effectively cut ties with former White House chief strategist Steve...
ADVERTISEMENT

Most Popular

ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Editor & Publisher
Josh Marshall
Managing Editor
David Kurtz
News Editor
David Taintor
Investigations Desk
Sam Thielman
Tierney Sneed
Senior Political Correspondent
Cameron Joseph
Reporters
Allegra Kirkland
Alice Ollstein
Newswriters
Esme Cribb
Nicole Lafond
Caitlin Mac Neal
Matt Shuham
Editor-at-Large
John B. Judis
Front Page Editor
Summer Concepcion
Social Media Editor
Cristina Cabrera
General Manager & General Counsel
Millet Israeli
Executive Publisher
Joe Ragazzo
Director of Product & Creative Development
Derick Dirmaier
Director of Technology
Matthew Wozniak
UX/UI Designer
Christine Frapech
Publishing Fellow
Jackie Wilhelm
@ 2017 TPM Media LLC. All Rights Reserved.