House GOPers Say They Accidentally Signed Brief Opposing Gerrymandering

Two House Republicans from North Carolina who signed on to a brief urging the end of political gerrymandering say they did so by accident, the Raleigh News and Observer reported on Friday.

Rep. Mark Meadows (R-NC) and Rep. Walter Jones (R-NC) (pictured above), both conservative House members, signed a high-profile amicus brief for a Supreme Court case out of Wisconsin, urging the court to rule against political gerrymandering. Republicans including Sen. John McCain (R-AZ) and Ohio Gov. John Kasich also signed onto the brief, breaking from most of the Republican Party.

A spokesman for Meadows told the News and Observer that the congressman’s name was added in “error.”

“As he does with all action items, Congressman Meadows indicated he would be willing to review the amicus brief but never intended to formally sign on,” Meadows spokesman Ben Williamson said. “His name was added in error and has been removed from the brief.”

A spokeswoman for Jones, Allison Tucker, told the News and Observer that Jones’ name was added to the brief “due to a misunderstanding” and that his name had been removed as well.