McMaster: Trump Open To Reentering Paris Accord To Advance US ‘Prosperity’

National Security Adviser H.R. McMaster pauses while speaking to members of the media outside the West Wing of the White House, Monday, May 15, 2017, in Washington. (AP Photo/Andrew Harnik)
Andrew Harnik/AP
By Published September 17, 2017 10:17 am

National Security Adviser H.R. McMaster on Sunday said President Donald Trump would reconsider withdrawing the United States from the Paris climate agreement if it included “an agreement that benefits the American people.”

On “Fox News Sunday,” however, McMaster pushed back on suggestions that Trump could reverse his position on the agreement.

“It’s false. That’s a false report,” McMaster said.

Miguel Arias Cañete, the European Union’s commissioner for climate action and energy, on Saturday said U.S. officials said they would “review the terms on which they could be engaged” with the climate change agreement, CNN reported.

The White House denied that Trump’s stance was softening, however.

“He left the door open to reentering at some later time if there can be a better deal for the United States,” McMaster said on ABC’s “This Week” of Trump’s withdrawal from the climate agreement.

“Of course he’s open to any discussions that will help us improve the environment, that will help us ensure energy security and will advance our prosperity,” he added. “If there’s an agreement that benefits the American people, certainly.”

ABOUT THE AUTHOR

Esme Cribb
Esme Cribb is a newswriter for TPM in New York City. She can be found on Twitter @emquiry and reached by email at esme@talkingpointsmemo.com.
