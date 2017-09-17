McMaster: Trump Open To Reentering Paris Accord To Advance US ‘Prosperity’

National Security Adviser H.R. McMaster on Sunday said President Donald Trump would reconsider withdrawing the United States from the Paris climate agreement if it included “an agreement that benefits the American people.”

On “Fox News Sunday,” however, McMaster pushed back on suggestions that Trump could reverse his position on the agreement.

“It’s false. That’s a false report,” McMaster said.

Miguel Arias Cañete, the European Union’s commissioner for climate action and energy, on Saturday said U.S. officials said they would “review the terms on which they could be engaged” with the climate change agreement, CNN reported.

The White House denied that Trump’s stance was softening, however.

“He left the door open to reentering at some later time if there can be a better deal for the United States,” McMaster said on ABC’s “This Week” of Trump’s withdrawal from the climate agreement.

“Of course he’s open to any discussions that will help us improve the environment, that will help us ensure energy security and will advance our prosperity,” he added. “If there’s an agreement that benefits the American people, certainly.”