McConnell Postpones O’Care Repeal Vote As McCain Recovers From Surgery

Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell (R-KY) on Saturday announced that the Senate will postpone its vote on a measure to repeal Obamacare while Sen. John McCain (R-AZ) recovers from surgery.

“While John is recovering, the Senate will continue our work on legislative items and nominations, and will defer consideration of the Better Care Act,” McConnell said in a statement, referring to the Senate’s health care measure.

McCain underwent surgery in Arizona on Friday to have a blood clot removed and remained there to recuperate, his office said in a statement released Saturday.

His absence would potentially have taken a heavy toll on the Senate’s Obamacare repeal bill: McConnell needs the support of 50 of 52 Republican senators to advance the measure, and two lawmakers — Sens. Susan Collins (R-ME) and Rand Paul (R-KY) — have already announced that they will vote against it.