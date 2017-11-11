TPM Livewire

McConnell: I ‘Misspoke’ On No Tax Increase For Middle Class Families

PIN-IT
Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell of Ky., pause while speaking to members of the media following a luncheon between GOP Senators and President Donald Trump, Wednesday, July 19, 2017 at the White House in Washington. (AP Photo/Pablo Martinez Monsivais)
Pablo Martinez Monsivais/AP
By Published November 11, 2017 1:26 pm

Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell (R-KY) said Friday that he “misspoke” when he previously claimed that “no one in the middle class is going to get a tax increase” under the Senate’s plan.

In a Friday interview with the New York Times, McConnell acknowledged that some working families would end up paying higher taxes if their bill passed, contradicting his comments from earlier this week.

“I misspoke on that,” McConnell told the newspaper. “You can’t guarantee that absolutely no one sees a tax increase, but what we are doing is targeting levels of income and looking at the average in those levels and the average will be tax relief for the average taxpayer in each of those segments.”

A Times analysis found that millions of middle-class families will see higher taxes under the bill, which disproportionately benefits corporations and the country’s wealthiest households.

Congressional Republicans are under pressure to quickly move forward with tax reform after failing to pass any major legislation this year. Several acknowledged to TPM last week that their voters would turn on them if they are unable to pass a bill.

But the House and Senate bills rolled out this week contain stark differences, and lawmakers have only a few weeks to reconcile them before the Christmas deadline that the White House has imposed for tax reform’s passage.

ABOUT THE AUTHOR

Allegra Kirkland
Allegra Kirkland is a New York-based reporter for Talking Points Memo. She previously worked on The Nation’s web team and as the associate managing editor for AlterNet. Follow her on Twitter @allegrakirkland.
LIKE US ON FACEBOOK
PIN-IT
ADVERTISEMENT

LiveWire

CIA Director Contradicts Trump, ‘Stands By’ Russian Interference Assessment about 7 hours ago

After President Donald Trump again cast doubt on Russia’s interference in the 2016 election...

McConnell: I ‘Misspoke’ On No Tax Increase For Middle Class Families about 10 hours ago

Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell (R-KY) said Friday that he "misspoke" when he previously...

Two Republican Senators Rescind Endorsements Of Roy Moore about 12 hours ago

Two Republican senators rescinded their endorsements of Alabama Senate candidate (R) Roy Moore Friday...

Denying Allegations, Moore Tells Hannity He Did ‘Not Generally’ Pursue Teens about 1 days ago

Alabama Senate candidate Roy Moore (R) pushed back on reports that he pursued sexual...

NRSC Pulls Out Of Roy Moore Campaign Fundraising Agreement about 1 days ago

The National Republican Senatorial Committee (NRSC) dropped its fundraising agreement with Alabama GOP Senate...
ADVERTISEMENT

Most Popular

ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Editor & Publisher
Josh Marshall
Managing Editor
David Kurtz
Senior Editor
Catherine Thompson
News Editor
David Taintor
Investigations Desk
Sam Thielman
Tierney Sneed
Senior Political Correspondent
Cameron Joseph
Reporters
Allegra Kirkland
Alice Ollstein
Newswriters
Esme Cribb
Nichole Lafond
Caitlin Mac Neal
Matt Shuham
Editor-at-Large
John B. Judis
Front Page Editor
Summer Concepcion
Social Media Editor
Cristina Cabrera
General Manager & General Counsel
Millet Israeli
Executive Publisher
Joe Ragazzo
Director of Product & Creative Development
Derick Dirmaier
Director of Technology
Matthew Wozniak
UX/UI Designer
Christine Frapech
Publishing Fellow
Jackie Wilhelm
@ 2017 TPM Media LLC. All Rights Reserved.