McConnell: I Don’t Know What Kind Of Health Care Bill Trump Would Sign

Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell (R-KY) on Sunday said he is “waiting” to find out what kind of health care bill President Donald Trump would be willing to sign.

“If there’s a need for some kind of interim step here to stabilize the market, we need a bill the President will actually sign, and I’m not certain yet what the President is looking for here,” McConnell said on CNN’s “State of the Union.”

He said he’s “waiting” to “hear from” Trump about what kind of legislation he would be willing to sign.

“I’ll be happy to bring a bill to the floor if I know President Trump would sign it,” McConnell said.

Asked about Trump’s comment that he would not blame himself for legislative inaction, McConnell said, “Well, I think he’s getting a lot more done than he’s giving everybody credit for.”

“I think the President ought to give himself a little more credit,” he added.