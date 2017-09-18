McConnell Reportedly Considering Vote On Graham-Cassidy Repeal Bill

Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell (R-KY) is considering bringing up an Obamacare repeal bill from Sen. Lindsey Graham (R-SC) and Sen. Bill Cassidy (R-LA) at the end of the month if the legislation earns the backing of 50 senators, according to several reports out Sunday.

Politico was first to report that McConnell told Republicans he would bring the bill to the Senate floor if 50 senators back it. The Washington Post and CNN confirmed that Senate leaders are willing to bring the bill to a vote before the end of the month if it gains enough support.

Sen. John Cornyn (R-TX), the No. 2 Republican in the Senate, began whipping the bill late last week, prompting advocacy groups to warn Obamacare supporters that Republicans could make one last attempt to repeal the Affordable Care Act. The White House will also get involved in the effort to gain enough support to the bill, and President Donald Trump plans to call senators this week, per Politico and CNN.

The legislation does not yet have the backing of 50 senators, however, according to Politico and CNN. It will be hard for Republican leaders to earn the backing of 50 senators, just as they struggled to pass previous attempts. Sen. Rand Paul (R-KY) has already come out against the bill, and Sen. Susan Collins (R-ME) and Sen. Lisa Murkowski (R-AK), who both voted against past Obamacare repeal measures, may be hard to persuade.

The Congressional Budget Office is also working on a score of the legislation, the Washington Post reported.