McCain Says Trump Never Apologized To Him For ‘War Hero’ Comments

Published September 25, 2017

In an interview with CBS’ “60 Minutes” that aired Sunday night, Sen. John McCain (R-AZ) said that he never received a personal apology from President Donald Trump, who said during the 2016 campaign that McCain was not a war hero.

McCain said he would welcome a personal apology from the President, however.

“I’d be glad to converse with him. But I also understand that we’re very different people,” McCain said when CBS’ Lesley Stahl if he would be willing to talk with Trump if he wanted to apologize.

The Arizona senator also discussed his recent diagnosis with an aggressive form of brain cancer.

“They said that it’s very serious,” he said of his discussion with his doctors. “You know, it’s a very poor prognosis.”

Despite sitting for chemotherapy and radiation treatments regularly, McCain told Stahl that the diagnosis has made him want to work harder.

“I am more energetic and more engaged as a result of this because I know that I’ve got to do everything I can to serve this country while I can,” he said.

 

Caitlin MacNeal
Caitlin MacNeal is a News Writer
