McCain Takes Apparent Dig At Trump For Dodging Vietnam War Draft (VIDEO)

Published October 23, 2017 7:25 am

In an interview about the Vietnam War taped last week, Sen. John McCain (R-AZ) appeared to criticize President Donald Trump for receiving a draft deferment for bone spurs during the Vietnam War.

The Arizona senator did not mention the President by name but specifically called out “high-income Americans” who got doctors’ notes for a “bone spur.”

“One aspect of the conflict, by the way, that I will never ever countenance is that we drafted the lowest-income level of America, and the highest-income level found a doctor that would say that they had a bone spur,” McCain told C-SPAN in an interview that aired Sunday. “That is wrong. That is wrong. If we are going to ask every American to serve, every American should serve.”

Trump deferred the draft five times, four while he was in school and the fifth for bone spurs. He acknowledged in a 2016 New York Times interview that he visited a doctor who wrote him a letter for draft officials. Trump said that the bone spurs were “temporary” and “minor.”

“I had a doctor that gave me a letter — a very strong letter on the heels,” Trump told the Times.

McCain served in the Vietnam War and was tortured as a prisoner of war. During the 2016 campaign, Trump suggested he did not believe McCain was a true war hero because he was “captured.”

Watch a clip of McCain’s interview on C-SPAN. He makes the comment about bone spurs at the 1:55 mark.

Caitlin MacNeal
Caitlin MacNeal is a News Writer based in Washington, D.C. Before joining TPM, Caitlin interned and wrote for the Huffington Post, the Sunlight Foundation and Slate. She is a graduate of Georgetown University.
