TPM Livewire

McCain Decries Partisanship After Voting To Begin Debate On Obamacare Repeal

PIN-IT
White House senior adviser Jared Kushner arrives on Capitol Hill in Washington, Tuesday, July 25, 2017, to meet behind closed doors before the House Intelligence Committee on the investigation into possible collusion between Russian officials and the Trump campaign. (AP Photo/Andrew Harnik)
Andrew Harnik/AP
By Published July 25, 2017 3:45 pm

Returning to the Senate floor after being diagnosed with an aggressive form of brain cancer, Sen. John McCain (R-AZ) struck a harshly dissonant chord on Tuesday, delivering a charged speech calling for bipartisan cooperation after casting his vote to continue debate on the repeal of Obamacare.

The Senate’s Obamacare repeal effort has been shrouded in bitter secrecy and has not received any support from Senate Democrats.

McCain spoke from the Senate floor minutes after supporting the “motion to proceed,” a procedural measure to begin debate on repealing Obamacare. The motion passed with Vice President Mike Pence casting the tie-breaking vote.

If McCain had not made the trip to Washington, D.C. two weeks after a surgery to remove a blood clot above his left eye — and after the discovery of an aggressive form of brain cancer — the effort to repeal the Affordable Care Act and make deep cuts to Medicaid would very likely not have proceeded.

Senate deliberations, McCain said, can be “sincere and principled.” But lately, he said, “they are more partisan, more tribal, more of the time than at any time that I can remember.”

“Let’s return to regular order,” he said, though the motion he had just voted to support was described by several congressional reporters as the most unusual, and the most shrouded in secrecy, they had seen in a health care bill in their careers.

Strikingly, McCain criticized the legislative approach pursued by Senate Republican leadership and the Trump administration — and that he had voted to support — of seeking votes from just one party.

“We’ve been spinning our wheels on too many important issues because we keep trying to find a way to win without help from across the aisle,” he said.

McCain said he could not support the Obamacare repeal effort “as it is today,” though it’s not clear what version he, or Republican leadership, has prioritized, nor which is most likely to pass the Senate if any.

He said of the process by which Republican leaders had pursued the repeal effort — “asking us to swallow our doubts and force it past a unified opposition” — “I don’t think that’s going to work in the end, and probably shouldn’t.”

“Let’s see if we can pass something that will be imperfect, full of compromises and not very pleasing to implacable partisans on either side but that might provide workable solutions for problems that Americans are struggling with today,” he said toward the end of his remarks. “What have we to lose by trying to work together to find those solutions? We’re not getting done much apart. I don’t think any of us feels very proud of our incapacity.”

ABOUT THE AUTHOR

Matt Shuham
Matt Shuham is a news writer for TPM. He was previously assistant editor of The National Memo and managing editor of the Harvard Political Review. He is available by email at mshuham@talkingpointsmemo.com and on Twitter @mattshuham.
LIKE US ON FACEBOOK
PIN-IT
ADVERTISEMENT

LiveWire

McCain Decries Partisanship After Voting To Begin Debate On Obamacare Repeal 11 seconds ago

Returning to the Senate floor after being diagnosed with an aggressive form of brain...

Protesters Berate Senators Ahead Of Obamacare Vote: 'Kill The Bill!' about 1 hours ago

A group of about a dozen protesters, many of them clad in white lab...

Capito To Vote Yes On Motion To Proceed On Obamacare Repeal about 1 hours ago

Sen. Shelley Moore Capito (R-WV), one of the most vocal critics of the Senate...

Report: Portman To Vote In Favor Of Opening Debate On O'Care Repeal about 2 hours ago

Sen. Rob Portman (R-OH) will vote yes on a motion to proceed with the...

Heller To Vote For Motion To Proceed On Bill To Repeal Obamacare about 2 hours ago

Sen. Dean Heller (R-NV), one of a handful of Republican senators who has been...
ADVERTISEMENT

Most Popular

ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Editor & Publisher
Josh Marshall
Managing Editor
David Kurtz
Senior Editor
Catherine Thompson
News Editor
David Taintor
Investigations Desk
Sam Thielman
Reporters
Tierney Sneed
Allegra Kirkland
Alice Ollstein
Newswriters
Esme Cribb
Nichole Lafond
Caitlin Mac Neal
Matt Shuham
Editor-at-Large
John B. Judis
Front Page Editor
Summer Concepcion
Social Media Editor
Cristina Cabrera
Publishing Fellow
Annie Rees
General Manager & General Counsel
Millet Israeli
Senior Vice President for Advertising Strategy
Will Johnson
Executive Publisher
Joe Ragazzo
Director of Product & Creative Development
Derick Dirmaier
Director of Technology
Matthew Wozniak
UX/UI Designer
Christine Frapech
Publishing Fellow
Jackie Wilhelm
@ 2017 TPM Media LLC. All Rights Reserved.