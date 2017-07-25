McCain Will Return To Senate For O’Care Vote At Around 2:45 PM ET

Sen. John McCain’s (R-AZ) office announced Tuesday that he would return to the U.S. Senate at around 2:45 p.m. ET Tuesday, just days after being diagnosed with an aggressive form of brain cancer following a surgery to remove a blood clot above his left eye.

McCain’s office announced Monday night that he would return to the Senate to vote on the motion to proceed with debate on the repeal of Obamacare — despite secrecy from Republican leadership as to what exactly will be under consideration should the motion to proceed succeed.

McCain, his office’s statement said, “will return to the United States Senate at approximately 2:45 p.m. ET today to cast a vote on a motion to proceed to health care legislation.”

“The vote is expected to occur after the Republican and Democratic Tuesday conference meetings,” the statement continued. “Senator McCain also intends to deliver remarks on the Senate floor after the vote. Following floor action, Senator McCain will hold a media availability in the Ohio Clock corridor of the U.S. Capitol. There will be no media opportunities outside Senator McCain’s office.”

The 80-year-old senator’s vote could be crucial in advancing the Obamacare repeal effort.