TPM Livewire

McCain Will Return To Senate For O’Care Vote At Around 2:45 PM ET

PIN-IT
Tom Williams/CQPHO
By Published July 25, 2017 12:14 pm

Sen. John McCain’s (R-AZ) office announced Tuesday that he would return to the U.S. Senate at around 2:45 p.m. ET Tuesday, just days after being diagnosed with an aggressive form of brain cancer following a surgery to remove a blood clot above his left eye.

McCain’s office announced Monday night that he would return to the Senate to vote on the motion to proceed with debate on the repeal of Obamacare — despite secrecy from Republican leadership as to what exactly will be under consideration should the motion to proceed succeed.

McCain, his office’s statement said, “will return to the United States Senate at approximately 2:45 p.m. ET today to cast a vote on a motion to proceed to health care legislation.”

“The vote is expected to occur after the Republican and Democratic Tuesday conference meetings,” the statement continued. “Senator McCain also intends to deliver remarks on the Senate floor after the vote. Following floor action, Senator McCain will hold a media availability in the Ohio Clock corridor of the U.S. Capitol. There will be no media opportunities outside Senator McCain’s office.”

The 80-year-old senator’s vote could be crucial in advancing the Obamacare repeal effort.

ABOUT THE AUTHOR

Matt Shuham
Matt Shuham is a news writer for TPM. He was previously assistant editor of The National Memo and managing editor of the Harvard Political Review. He is available by email at mshuham@talkingpointsmemo.com and on Twitter @mattshuham.
LIKE US ON FACEBOOK
PIN-IT
ADVERTISEMENT

LiveWire

McCain Will Return To Senate For O'Care Vote At Around 2:45 PM ET 14 seconds ago

Sen. John McCain’s (R-AZ) office announced Tuesday that he would return to the U.S....

GOP House Science Chair: Melting Arctic Sea Ice A Win For The Earth 49 minutes ago

Rep. Lamar Smith (R-TX), noted climate change denier and chair of the House Science...

Ryan Shrugs Off Possibility Trump Could Fire Sessions: 'That's His Prerogative' about 1 hours ago

House Speaker Paul Ryan (R-WI) on Tuesday declined to criticize President Donald Trump for lashing...

Graham Defends Sessions From Trump's Latest Criticism Of Attorney General about 1 hours ago

Sen. Lindsey Graham (R-SC) on Tuesday pushed back against President Donald Trump's latest series...

White House: ‘Absolutely Ridiculous’ To Blame Trump If GOP Health Vote Fails about 2 hours ago

White House press secretary Sarah Huckabee Sanders called on Republicans to “step up” and...
ADVERTISEMENT

Most Popular

ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Editor & Publisher
Josh Marshall
Managing Editor
David Kurtz
Senior Editor
Catherine Thompson
News Editor
David Taintor
Investigations Desk
Sam Thielman
Reporters
Tierney Sneed
Allegra Kirkland
Alice Ollstein
Newswriters
Esme Cribb
Nichole Lafond
Caitlin Mac Neal
Matt Shuham
Editor-at-Large
John B. Judis
Front Page Editor
Summer Concepcion
Social Media Editor
Cristina Cabrera
Publishing Fellow
Annie Rees
General Manager & General Counsel
Millet Israeli
Senior Vice President for Advertising Strategy
Will Johnson
Executive Publisher
Joe Ragazzo
Director of Product & Creative Development
Derick Dirmaier
Director of Technology
Matthew Wozniak
UX/UI Designer
Christine Frapech
Publishing Fellow
Jackie Wilhelm
@ 2017 TPM Media LLC. All Rights Reserved.