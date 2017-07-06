TPM Livewire

McCain Warns Against Repealing Obamacare Without Replacement

Tom Williams/CQPHO
Sen. John McCain (R-AZ) on Wednesday said that the Senate should not repeal the Affordable Care Act before finalizing a replacement bill.

“I fear we may fall under the trap of repealing and not replacing and that would be bad for America,” he said in Phoenix, according to KTAR.

Senate Republicans left Washington D.C. last week for the July 4 recess without a final bill to repeal and replace Obamacare. As lawmakers headed back to their states, President Donald Trump threw a curveball and endorsed a plan to repeal Obamacare immediately and come up with a replacement later.

Such a plan would likely face opposition from several Republican senators. Senate leadership initially proposed that strategy in January, but it was quickly shot down by several senators.

McCain has been quiet about his stance on the draft Senate bill to replace Obamacare and would not share how he would vote on the bill on Wednesday, according to KTAR. He did say that he would like to offer three amendments to the bill backed by Arizona Gov. Doug Ducey (R).

“I’m getting those amendments written up, so I’ll be ready to present them if and when the bill comes to the floor,” McCain said, per KTAR. “I believe Gov. Ducey has to play an important role because, as governor, he has the primary responsibility.”

 

