McCain: ‘American Leadership’ Abroad Was Better Under Obama

Tom Williams/CQPHO
Published June 12, 2017

Sen. John McCain (R-AZ) said that “American leadership” on the global stage was better under President Barack Obama than it is under President Donald Trump, according to a Sunday report in The Guardian.

The Guardian asked McCain, a critic of Obama’s foreign policy, if America’s standing in the world was better under Obama.

“As far as American leadership is concerned, yes,” McCain replied.

McCain was also asked about Trump’s criticism of London’s mayor soon after a terrorist attack in the city and what kind of message Trump’s reaction sent.

“What do you think the message is? The message is that America doesn’t want to lead,” McCain said told The Guardian. “They are not sure of American leadership, whether it be in Siberia or whether it be in Antarctica.”

